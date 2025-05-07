Tidal Wave Auto Spa Expands Southeastern Footprint With Grand Openings in Kissimmee, FL and Port Wentworth, GA

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Company Offers Free Washes at Brand-New Locations

THOMASTON, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the opening of two brand-new locations in Kissimmee, FL and Port Wentworth, GA .

To celebrate the grand openings, Tidal Wave's Kissimmee and Port Wentworth locations will offer eight days of free premium car washes from May 7 through May 14. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4 , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're excited to expand our footprint in central Florida and coastal Georgia this week," said Scott Blackstock, CEO and founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. "Our Kissimmee and Port Wentworth locations are designed to deliver the ultimate car wash experience with the speed, quality, and ease our customers have come to expect. Both new locations have other Tidal Wave locations nearby and we are thrilled to bring the added convenience of multiple car wash locations to folks living and working in these communities."

Kissimmee, FL Location : 3090 N Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Nearby Locations: Orlando, FL , Clermont, FL

Port Wentworth, GA Location : 34 Tidal Wave Court, Port Wentworth, GA 31407

Nearby Locations: Savannah - Abercorn St , Savannah - E Victory Drive

Tidal Wave Auto Spa proudly serves customers at 294 express wash locations across the United States, including twenty-five Florida locations and fifty six Georgia locations . Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. With single wash options starting at $12, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans , plus, fleet plans for businesses - Tidal Wave has your unique car wash needs covered.

For additional information, including upcoming openings, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business, evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia, and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation with 294 locations sprawling 30 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. In 2020, the company partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies for the past five years. Tidal Wave has continuously strived to make a positive impact in the communities they serve, and has raised over $3 million dollars for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company's fundraising program and annual philanthropic Charity Day event.

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tidal-wave-auto-spa-expands-southeastern-footprint-with-grand-openings-in-kissimmee-fl-a-1025075