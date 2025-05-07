PGA of America Launches The People's Perk: A Ryder Cup Ticket Giveaway Ahead of 2025 Ryder Cup

3,000 Ryder Cup tickets were reserved to be distributed to local New York residents

Click here to view the first People's Perk Giveaway.

FARMINGDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / The PGA of America today announced the launch of The People's Perk: A Ryder Cup Ticket Giveaway, a long planned, special ticket initiative celebrating the countdown to the 2025 Ryder Cup with passionate New York residents who love golf.

Over the next five months, complimentary Ryder Cup tickets will be distributed to New York residents through a series of surprise moments at Bethpage Black as well as several public golf courses on Long Island and New York City metro. The public golf courses will be selected through consultation with the Metropolitan PGA Section after which the PGA of America will conduct randomly selected visits to distribute tickets to lucky recipients.

Additionally, a series of special visits will take place to deliver tickets to local first responders and community groups. There will be no advance notice for the giveaways, which will feature PGA of America leaders and special Ryder Cup guests.

A total of 3,000 tickets were reserved to be shared, with 500 tickets available each day Tuesday through Sunday of Ryder Cup week. Each recipient will receive a voucher for two tickets to the day of their choice that will be redeemable by contacting the Ryder Cup office. All winners will be guaranteed two tickets. Tickets to their preferred day are not guaranteed.

"The People's Perk: A Ryder Cup Ticket Giveaway is a special way for us to celebrate the unparalleled dedication and enthusiasm of the New York golf community by providing them with a memorable experience at the 2025 Ryder Cup," said PGA of America President Don Rea Jr., PGA Master Professional and Owner/Operator of Augusta Ranch Golf Club (Arizona). "The PGA of America is proud to share the excitement of golf's greatest team event with our host community. We cannot wait to welcome the lucky ticket recipients this September as we all rally behind Captain Keegan Bradley and the United States Team."

The People's Perk: A Ryder Cup Ticket Giveaway ticket holders are encouraged to utilize the Ryder Cup's junior admission policy. Juniors ages 15 and under will receive free admission to Bethpage Black on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Each ticketed adult may bring up to two juniors per day at no additional cost.

For more information about the Ryder Cup, visit RyderCup.com.

Ryder Cup archive content (1927 - present) is available to license via IMG. Browse content: https://tinyurl.com/3ynfjh4n .

For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

Media Contact

Greg Dillard, PGA of America, gdillard@pgahq.com

###

SOURCE: PGA of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/pga-of-america-launches-the-peoples-perk-a-ryder-cup-ticket-giveaw-1025128