D. Boral Capital Announces Sponsors of Inaugural DBC Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / D. Boral Capital, a relationship-driven investment bank focused on growth issuers and their investors, today announces the sponsors of its Inaugural DBC Conference. Featuring Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, as keynote speaker, the event will take place May 14, 2025, at The Plaza Hotel, New York City.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to this exceptional group of sponsors for their support of the Inaugural DBC Conference," said David W. Boral, Founder and CEO of D. Boral Capital. "Their expertise and leadership across corporate law, finance, and securities will provide immense value to our attendees. The caliber of our sponsors and speakers for our inaugural event reflects the growing momentum behind D. Boral Capital, and we look forward to hosting an impactful event."

The sponsors of the Inaugural DBC Conference are:

Premium sponsor: Paul Hastings, Loeb & Loeb

Platinum sponsors: Lucosky Brookman, and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel

Gold sponsors: CBIZ, Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company, CORE IR, Deal Flow, DLA Piper, Nasdaq, NYSE, Ortoli | Rosenstadt LLP, RedChip, Winston & Strawn LLP,

Silver Sponsors: Hunter, Taubman, Fischer & Li LLC, MZ Group, Nauth PLC, Robinson + Cole, The Money Channel, WFS Investor Relations

Promotional Sponsors: Acorn Management Partners, Ascent Investor Relations, Calabrese Consulting, Cohn Reznick, Compliance Risk Concepts, Dorsey + Whitney LLP, Edgar Agents, Elev8 New Media, Herskovits PLLC, IRTH Communications, Lambert & Company, Malone Bailey LLP, Sheppard Mullin, TAAD LLP, Vcheck Global, VStock Transfer, LLC

Media Sponsors: Access Newswire, Newfile, SRAX

For more information about participation or sponsorship opportunities at the Inaugural DBC Conference, visit https://dboralcapital.com/conference/.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $30 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Contact Us:

D. Boral Capital

590 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Main Phone: +1 (212) 970-5150

www.dboralcapital.com

info@dboralcapital.com

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-announces-sponsors-of-inaugural-dbc-conference-1025184