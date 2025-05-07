Anzeige
WKN: A3DZZN | ISIN: US2214133058 | Ticker-Symbol: V67A
Tradegate
06.05.25 | 08:36
0,400 Euro
+3,73 % +0,014
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2025 20:46 Uhr
131 Leser
Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Secures Follow-Up Order from Pharmalink for 80,000 Sky Premium Life Units in the UAE; Initial 130,000-unit Order Sold Out, Advancing 5-Year Goal of Over 3 Million Units

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, May 07, 2025, a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today that it has received an additional purchase order for 80,000 units from Pharmalinkfor its Sky Premium Life products in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This latest order, pursuant to the exclusive distribution agreementwith Pharmalink, follows the successful sell-out of the initial 130,000-unit purchase and supports the Company's objective of surpassing 3 million units in cumulative orders over the first five years. Pharmalink is responsible for all sales, marketing, regulatory affairs, logistics, and distribution activities related to Sky Premium Life products in the UAE.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "We are thrilled to see our Sky Premium Life nutraceuticals gaining strong momentum in the UAE. This continued traction underscores the strength of our brand and the effectiveness of our partnership with Pharmalink, one of the largest healthcare organizations in the country, which positions us well to capture meaningful market share in this high-growth region."

About Cosmos Health Inc.
Cosmos Health Inc., www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedInand X.

Forward-Looking Statements
With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
BDG Communications
cosm@bdgcommunications.com
+44 207 0971 653


