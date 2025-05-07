Metro Supply Chain once again named a winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2025

MONTREAL, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Supply Chain has once again been recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, reaffirming its position as a leader in supply chain innovation and performance. This marks the fifth time the company has received this distinguished award, celebrating a legacy of excellence over 50 years.

"This achievement is a testament to the remarkable culture and dedication our team demonstrates daily," stated Chris Fenton, Group President and CEO of Metro Supply Chain. "Founded by our Group Chairman, Chiko Nanji, our organization has consistently been driven by a growth mindset and an emphasis on serving our customers with agility and innovation. It is an honour to accept this award on behalf of our 9,000 team members across more than 175 sites in North America and Europe."

Canada's Best Managed Companies program honours privately owned Canadian businesses that demonstrate outstanding strategy, capability and commitment to achieving sustainable growth. The 2025 Best Managed cohort exemplifies bold leadership, innovation and resilience, helping to strengthen the Canadian economy and shape the future of global business.

"Over the 32-year history of these awards, Canadian companies have shown resilience and adaptability through economic highs and lows, and this year is no different," said Lorrie King, national co-leader of Canada's Best Managed Companies program and partner with Deloitte Private. "We are honoured to recognize this year's Best Managed Companies across Canada, who excel in all aspects of their business. These companies all help drive Canada's productivity and innovation, which bolsters our economy, so it's important to recognize their accomplishments and showcase them as examples and inspiration to the broader business community."

About Metro Supply Chain

Metro Supply Chain partners with some of the world's most respected and fastest-growing companies to deliver custom, data-driven supply chain solutions. Powered by advanced systems and technologies, its integrated services support complex distribution needs across 19 million square feet of managed space. With a presence in over 175 sites across North America and Europe, Metro Supply Chain is one of Canada's largest privately owned supply chain companies, recognized for its strategic excellence and strong community values.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner; 3) Gold Standard winner; 4) Platinum Club member. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

