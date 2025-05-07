Bruce Jacobi to Pass Leadership to Terrie Campbell

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Cogency Global today announced a leadership transition as Bruce Jacobi retires and passes on the role of Chief Executive Officer to Terrie Campbell, effective May 1, 2025.

Terrie Campbell

Cogency Global Announces CEO Transition from Bruce Jacobi to Terrie Campbell

The transition marks a natural evolution for Cogency Global, reflecting Bruce's and Terrie's shared commitment to the white-glove client service and responsiveness that have long defined the company. Under Terrie's leadership, Cogency Global will continue to deliver high-touch service while thoughtfully expanding its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Terrie Campbell brings extensive executive leadership experience in legal services, technology and operations. She has served as CEO of Esquire Deposition Solutions, led the managed document services business for Ricoh USA and held key leadership roles focused on client-centric transformation and operational excellence. Throughout her career, Terrie has demonstrated an unwavering focus on building organizations where client experience is paramount. Her deep expertise in legal services and strategic leadership positions her to guide Cogency Global into its next chapter while maintaining the company's hallmark commitment to personalized service.

Bruce Jacobi, who has served as CEO since 1997, has been instrumental in building Cogency Global's reputation for trusted expertise, promptness and enduring client relationships. His decision to transition leadership to Terrie reflects their mutual belief in the importance of protecting and enhancing the client experience as the company grows.

"This transition is about building on the strong foundation we have created-not changing what makes Cogency Global unique," said Bruce Jacobi. "Terrie's experience, leadership and client-first philosophy make her the ideal person to lead the company's future. I have full confidence that our clients will continue to receive the tailored service they expect."

"I am honored to join Cogency Global and continue the extraordinary legacy Bruce and the team have built," said Terrie Campbell. "Throughout my career, I have believed that client experience and service excellence are the foundational pillars of lasting success. As Cogency grows, we will remain deeply committed to delivering responsive, bespoke service and ensuring that every client continues to feel prioritized and valued."

About Cogency Global

Cogency Global, founded in 1980, is an international provider of registered agent services, as well as fast and efficient corporate transaction and compliance solutions for companies and their counsel. The company also keeps clients informed of changes to the law and filing procedures through frequent bulletins, email updates, and live informational webinars and seminars. Headquartered in New York City, with offices throughout the United States as well as in London, Hong Kong, and Singapore, Cogency Global is well-positioned to support legal and business professionals around the world. For more information, please visit?www.cogencyglobal.com.

