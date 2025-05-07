Calix and Ozmo Partner to Provide Exceptional Customer Service for Broadband Service Providers

BLACKSBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Ozmo , a leading provider of enterprise tech support solutions, and Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX), a platform, cloud and managed services leader transforming the broadband industry, today announced an innovative partnership designed to deliver outstanding customer service experiences for internet subscribers.

Calix and Ozmo Partnership

Calix and Ozmo Join Forces to Elevate Broadband Customer Service

This collaboration brings together the award-winning Calix Broadband Platform and Calix SmartLife managed services with Ozmo's advanced support technology - empowering broadband service providers (BSPs) with tools to simplify operations and deliver accurate support across every customer touchpoint.

"Broadband service providers today must deliver more than connectivity - they must create exceptional subscriber experiences from day one," said Stephen Eyre, vice president of the Calix Partner Community. "The Calix Broadband Platform and SmartLife managed services empower BSPs to transform their business and truly enrich the communities they serve. Our partnership with Ozmo gives BSPs new tools to strengthen every customer interaction, boost satisfaction and stand apart in highly competitive markets. As our joint customers evolve to compete through the experiences they provide rather than the speeds they sell, Ozmo helps keep their support services a key differentiator. We are excited for the impact this will have."

By leveraging Calix Service Cloud with Ozmo's extensible answer platform, BSPs can deliver a support experience that reduces resolution times, improves agent confidence and increases customer satisfaction. The partnership supports the Calix ongoing mission to help BSPs simplify their businesses, innovate for subscribers and grow value for their members, investors and communities.

"Calix has set the standard for enabling broadband service providers to innovate and grow," said Aaron Herrington, co-founder and chief growth officer at Ozmo. "Together, we're equipping support teams and subscribers with better tools, faster answers and a higher standard of service - when customer expectations have never been higher."

The partnership offers BSPs an integrated solution to reduce call volume, alleviate pressure on support teams and allow subscribers to resolve issues independently. Together, Calix and Ozmo are helping BSPs deliver proactive support experiences that drive loyalty, reduce churn and differentiate their brands in the increasingly competitive market.

About Ozmo

Ozmo is a leading provider of enterprise tech support solutions, empowering organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences. With a focus on seamless issue resolution, extensible answers and customer satisfaction, Ozmo revolutionizes the way companies provide support in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) is a platform, cloud and managed services company. Broadband service providers leverage Calix's broadband platform, cloud and managed services to simplify their operations, subscriber engagement and services; innovate for their consumer, business and municipal subscribers; and grow their value for members, investors and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data - enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

SOURCE: Ozmo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/calix-and-ozmo-partner-to-provide-exceptional-customer-service-fo-1021905