Storied Ukrainian Developer Welcomes Players to the Ravaged Megalopolis of Nuevo Caracas Featuring a World and Narrative Written and Created by Nicolas Winding Refn and E.J.A. Warren

Game developer Reburn, today announced the Early Access launch of their first original narrative sci-fi shooter game, La Quimera on PC via Steam. Formerly known as 4A Games Ukraine, known for their work as one of the studios behind the critically acclaimed Metro game series, Reburn proudly presents La Quimera, set in a futuristic Latin American megalopolis overrun by technological collapse, sinister corporate dealings, and multiple factions fighting for their own tomorrow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250507124348/en/

Set in and around the fictional Latin American mega-city of Nuevo Caracas, the game tells the story of a down-on-their-luck PMC group caught up in a vast conflict between rival factions and shadowy corporations, as mystical events increasingly blur the line between reality and illusion. Exosuits provided by one such benefactor allow players to engage in intense combat, utilizing high-tech gadgetry and superhuman strength to outwit their enemies.

Key Features include:

An original world and narrative created by Nicolas Winding Refn ( Drive , The Neon Demon ) and E.J.A. Warren.

, ) and E.J.A. Warren. Play the action-packed campaign in single-player or coordinate your efforts in co-op with up to two fellow players (total three player co-op support).

Explore the world of Nuevo Caracas and its surrounding jungles, shimmering skyscrapers, and overgrown ruins patrolled by rogue robotic creatures.

Collect and upgrade your arsenal of futuristic firearms and exosuit abilities, turning the tide of battle in your favor.

Early Access players will have the opportunity to experience the story early on, and provide critical feedback to Reburn as the ongoing game development continues with more features, better narrative and gameplay integration, additional levels that complete the game's major story arcs, and refined pacing and combat design. The world of La Quimera reflects an expansive and immersive experience that will unfold.

"We truly appreciate the support our community has shown since we made the decision to pivot La Quimera into Early Access," said Dmytro Lymar, CEO and co-founder of Reburn. "Though this wasn't our original plan, as Ukrainian game developers, we're very familiar with perseverance in the face of tough choices and tougher odds. Our goal is to deliver a new experience that fans of our past work have come to expect now and through future updates. Thank you again to all of our supporters."

Reburn's roster of developers includes lead gameplay designers, artists, sound engineers, programmers, and more from across the award-winning Metro series, along with other fan-favorite FPS projects including S.T.A.L.K.E.R., Metro 2033, Last Light, and Exodus gameplay and AI designer Oleksandr Kostiuk serves as project lead on La Quimera. CEO and founder Dmytro Lymar has worked in games since 2006, and previously served as director and CEO of 4A Games Ukraine, which operated as a separately owned entity distinct from other 4A Games studios.

La Quimera is available now on Windows PC via Steam Early Access for $29.99 USD/€29,99 EUR/£24.99 GBP. For a full description of La Quimera's Early Access details, check out the game's Steam page. For future updates, please follow Reburn on YouTube, Facebook, Bluesky, Discord, Instagram, TikTok and the official site.

About Reburn:

Reburn is an independently-owned video game development studio led by CEO Dmytro Lymar. Reburn was formerly known as 4A Games Ukraine, one of multiple studios working on the Metro video game series. Reburn comprises more than 110 developers, featuring many designers, artists, animators, programmers, QA, and more from across the Metro game franchise. La Quimera is the studio's first unique IP. The studio is based primarily in Kyiv, Ukraine, but utilizes a number of people working remotely around the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250507124348/en/

Contacts:

Sonia Im Joseph Knoop

ONE PR Studio [for Reburn]

reburn@oneprstudio.com