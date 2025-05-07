National Capital Bancorp, Inc. Announces Leadership Transitions

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / National Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink:NACB), the holding company for The National Capital Bank of Washington ("NCB" or the "Bank") announced key leadership transitions as part of a strategic succession plan that supports continued growth and stability.

Richard B. (Randy) Anderson, Jr. has been appointed Chairman of both National Capital Bancorp, Inc. and The National Capital Bank of Washington, succeeding Harry Rauner in the role. Anderson brings decades of banking experience and leadership to the position, having served as President and CEO of NCB from 2016 until his retirement in 2022. Since then, he has remained actively involved as President and CEO of the Company and a member of the Board of Directors.

Anderson remarked "I appreciate this opportunity to step into a greater leadership role and work with Jimmy and his management team to continue their good work in advancing the Bank and Company's performance."

With Anderson stepping into the Chairman role, Jimmy Olevson, current President and CEO of National Capital Bank, will take on the additional role of President of National Capital Bancorp, Inc. Olevson joined NCB in April of 2022 serving as President and was promoted to CEO in January of 2023. Under his leadership, NCB has delivered strong financial performance and deepened its community engagement.

"I am honored to take on the added role of President at our holding company level alongside my duties as President and CEO of The National Capital Bank of Washington," said Olevson. "I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our outgoing Chairman, Harry Rauner, for his extraordinary leadership since 2019. Harry has been a pillar in the greater DC banking community for his entire career and will thankfully continue to represent National Capital Bank as Vice Chairman. I am equally excited to welcome Randy Anderson as the new Chairman and I look forward to continuing to work with him as we strive to grow National Capital Bank and enhance shareholder value."

We express our deepest appreciation to Rauner for his outstanding leadership as Chairman of both NCB and the Company from 2019 to 2025. A board member since 2018, Rauner will continue to serve as Vice Chairman of both entities, where his guidance and institutional knowledge remain invaluable.

These leadership transitions reflect NCB's long-term commitment to continuity, community banking excellence, and sustainable growth. The Bank remains deeply focused on serving individuals, families, businesses, and the community with a customer first philosophy and personalized service.

National Capital Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The National Capital Bank of Washington which was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., the Courthouse/Clarendon community in Arlington, Virginia and the Fox Hill senior living community of Bethesda, Maryland. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust online and mobile banking services and sophisticated treasury management solutions - all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our communities. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "expects," "subject," "will," "intends," "will be" or "would," These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of the Company to effectively manage its growth and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

