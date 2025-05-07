The Barber Shop Marketing Wins National Recognition for Creative Excellence and Strategic Campaigns

Leading North Texas Advertising Agency Represented City of Richardson and Town of Addison

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / The Barber Shop Marketing, a full-service agency based in Addison, Texas, continues to earn national acclaim for its standout creative and strategic work, securing multiple awards for its recent campaigns with the City of Richardson and Town of Addison .

The agency received a prestigious Gold Hermes Creative Award for its marketing campaign for the 2025 Cottonwood Art Festival, celebrating the long-running arts tradition with bold, engaging design and multi-platform storytelling that captured the spirit of the event and expanded its reach to new audiences. The campaign stood out in a competitive field for its artistic flair and community resonance.

In addition, The Barber Shop Marketing earned Honorable Mention distinctions from the Hermes Creative Awards for two other initiatives: the Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival and the Addison Performing Arts Centre rebrand. Both campaigns showcased the agency's commitment to elevating the town's cultural offerings through dynamic branding, creative execution, and results-driven strategy.

Further cementing its reputation, The Barber Shop Marketing was also named a Best of Clutch 2025 winner for Digital Marketing Campaigns, specifically for its continued partnership with the Town of Addison. This recognition highlights the agency's exceptional performance in digital strategy, client collaboration, and measurable impact within the public sector.

"We are incredibly proud of the work we've done with the Town of Addison and City of Richardson and honored to be recognized by both the Hermes Creative Awards and Clutch," said Amy Hall, President of The Barber Shop Marketing. "These awards reflect our team's dedication to creativity, innovation, and meaningful community engagement."

About The Barber Shop Marketing:

The Barber Shop Marketing is an award-winning, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. Known for its strategic excellence and creative techniques, The Barber Shop partners with industry-leading clients, including Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical, Bill Dickason Chevrolet, City of Richardson, CXE, Inc., Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, Microlife USA Inc., Town of Addison, Wade College, and WindowCraft Windows & Doors. The Barber Shop Marketing delivers a comprehensive suite of services including brand strategy, creative development, media planning and buying, digital marketing, social media management, public relations, and search engine optimization. For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com or phone (214) 217-7177. Follow The Barber Shop Marketing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebarbershopmarketing or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-barber-shop-marketing.

