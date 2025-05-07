Amcor Rigid Packaging's annual reveal highlights how consumer insights drive new concepts in package design.

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced its 2025 Bottles of the Year, in celebration of National Packaging Design Day. Annually, Amcor Rigid Packaging Bottles of the Year recognizes the best in innovative and responsible conceptual packaging designs that meet the latest trends in consumer preferences in the beverage, spirits wine, food dairy, home personal care and healthcare segments.

"The Bottles of the Year program celebrates the best in packaging design," said Terry Patcheak, Vice President of R&D, Sustainability and Project Management at Amcor Rigid Packaging. "Our designers are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible with packaging, and we are proud to highlight that thinking through this program. With Bottles of the Year, our goal is to illustrate how evolving consumer trends and the latest technology in PET plastic packaging can drive advancements in eye-catching designs, improved consumer experience and responsible packaging choices that meet new minimum PCR standards."

A collection of five bottle designs, the Bottles of the Year are ready to be refined for commercialization. The designs highlight stand-out innovative packaging opportunities for brands in the beverage, spirits wine, food dairy, home personal care, and healthcare markets.

"The bottles featured in this year's release were designed to address some of the most pressing customer and consumer concerns," Patcheak added. "For example, the bottle designed for the home and beauty segment addresses consumer concerns about single-use, disposable packaging by creating a package featuring refillable pods. Our healthcare bottle highlights consumer empowerment and the comforts of home with a contemporary take on apothecary bottles."

Consumer Trends Shaping the Bottles of the Year

In addition to the specific design attributes, this year's bottles were designed to align with the following consumer-focused packaging trends*:

Modern nostalgia: Vintage shapes and branding meet modern performance in a blend of emotional storytelling and responsible design. This trend sees iconic packaging styles return with improved materials, functionality and recyclability, satisfying both sentiment and sustainability. Bottles channel heritage branding while improving shelf impact and supporting circular economy goals. Our Healthcare Bottle of the Year has an aesthetic appeal and nostalgic design that provides a feeling of comfort and familiarity to consumers. And our Food Bottle of the Year provides the intuitive functional aesthetic consumers value.

Portable meets premium: Consumers expect their products to go where they go, and this packaging trend is designed for how people move, with durable, lightweight and easy to use on the go formats. It's a trend that delivers premium feel and portability with no sacrifice in brand feel, product protection or environmental responsibility. Our Health and Beauty Bottle of the Year highlights sustainability, reusability and positive change in an elegant, high-end aesthetic.

Clear is credible: With a clean aesthetic that reflects the values behind the product, this packaging trend is simple, straightforward and free of unnecessary distractions. It emphasizes streamlined packaging that mirrors a brand's commitment to transparency and quality. Our Spirits Wine Bottle of the Year updates the traditional RTD aluminum can with a lightweight, shatterproof, portable and customizable package that's ideal for cocktails-to-go and festivals. And our Beverage Bottle of the Year highlights personalization and reusability with refillable powders and sachets.

The bottle designs featured in the Bottles of the Year program are the result of cross-functional collaboration among marketing, industrial design from our in-house design studio, ScorCreativeTM and product development. Individuals from these teams come together to fuse their cutting-edge ideas into innovative concepts that break through traditional norms, reaffirming Amcor as the industry leader in packaging innovation.

*Based on research from Mintel Global Consumer Trends 2025 and additional Amcor research and development and industry expertise.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in packaging solutions for consumer and healthcare products. With industry-leading innovation capabilities, global scale and technical expertise, we help our customers grow and meet the needs of millions of consumers every day. Our teams develop responsible, more sustainable packaging in flexible and rigid formats across multiple materials. Supported by a commitment to safety, ~70,000 colleagues across ~140 countries bring our global capabilities to local customers and provide local access to global brands. Our work is guided by our purpose of elevating customers, shaping lives and protecting the future.

