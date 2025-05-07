Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma Provides Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Reports Record Third Quarter with Revenue Growth of 265%

Momentum Builds with NASDAQ Uplisting, Strong Capital Position, and Growing Demand Across AI and Defense

GOLETA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, automotive, AI, defense and aerospace, communication, and quantum computing, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended March 31, 2025.

Recent Company Highlights

NASDAQ Uplist and Capital Raise : Closed oversubscribed public offering with $13.8 million gross proceeds, bringing total capital raised in fiscal year to nearly $17 million. Completed uplist to NASDAQ under ticker "ALMU."

Board Expansion : Appointed former NVIDIA finance leader Mike Byron to the Board of Directors, strengthening strategic leadership to help scale operations for AI and quantum computing markets.

U.S. Department of Energy Contract : Secured funding to accelerate development of low-cost shortwave infrared photodetectors applicable to mobile, AR/VR, and industrial markets.

SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing : Showcased next-generation photonic solutions for scaling sensing, 3D imaging, and silicon photonics at Exhibition. Presented technical talks and participated in an industry panel on "Silicon Photonics for Defense and National Security."

NSTC Membership : Became a member of the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC), a CHIPS Act initiative aimed at strengthening U.S. leadership in semiconductor technology, manufacturing, and supply chain resilience.

Optical Fiber Communications (OFC) Conference Presentation : Joint research presented with AIM Photonics and UC Santa Barbara on quantum dot lasers integrated with silicon photonics for AI and co-packaged optics.

Laser Focus World Feature : Highlighted in a technical feature outlining how scalable quantum dot lasers are key for optical interconnects in AI infrastructure.

Media Visibility: CEO Jonathan Klamkin featured in SemiWiki's CEO interview series, discussing Aeluma's mission, commercial roadmap, and government engagements.

Management Commentary

"We believe that the combination of our successful uplist to NASDAQ, our oversubscribed capital raise, our third-quarter revenue, and our strong revenue backlog poises Aeluma for a strong growth trajectory," said Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Aeluma. "Commercial interest in our technology across defense and aerospace, AI infrastructure, consumer sensing, quantum computing, and automotive continues to grow. Aeluma should be in a position to transition to commercialization to support the demands of several of these high-growth markets in the near future."

Financial Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, revenue was $1.3 million, compared to $344 thousand in the same quarter last year, and $1.6 million in the prior quarter.

The company recorded a net income of $1.5 million, or $0.12 and $0.11, respectively per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $963 thousand, or ($0.08) per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter last year, and a net loss of $2.9 million, or ($0.24) per basic and diluted share, in the prior quarter. Net income varied quarter-over-quarter primarily due to non-cash changes in fair value of derivative liabilities of $2.6 million gain in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 following the $3.0 million loss in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP net income was $7 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $109 thousand, compared to ($685) thousand for the same quarter last year, and $648 thousand in the prior quarter.

The Company had $15.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, and certificate of deposit as of March 31, 2025, compared to $3.1 million as of December 31, 2024 and $1.9 million as of March 31, 2024.

The total number of shares outstanding was 15,795,467 as of March 31, 2025.

Revenue Guidance

Aeluma met its revenue target for the quarter and is tracking to meet its annual revenue guidance of approximately $4.4-4.6 million for fiscal 2025. Aeluma continues to build confidence in its growth trajectory, supported by strong contract performance and expanding market opportunities.

These statements are forward looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes and makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Aeluma believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Aeluma believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into Aeluma's ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate Aeluma's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization.

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including:

Non-GAAP net income (loss), which is defined as GAAP net income (loss) plus stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of discount on convertible notes, and changes in fair value of derivative liabilities; and

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expenses, less interest income.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this press release.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops photonics and optoelectronics for sensing, computing, and communication applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture semiconductor chips using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for emerging applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom. Its transformative semiconductor chip technology may impact a variety of markets including mobile, defense and aerospace, AI, automotive, AR/VR, quantum, and communication. Aeluma differentiates itself with unique semiconductor manufacturing capability, proprietary technology, the ability to perform rapid prototyping, and a broad set of product offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,865,659 $ 3,063,059 $ 1,291,072 Certificate of deposit 12,000,000 - - Accounts receivable 1,143,417 1,324,632 60,004 Deferred compensation, current portion 3,086 6,171 20,133 Prepaids and other current assets 213,833 136,307 21,637 Total current assets 17,225,995 4,530,169 1,392,846 Property and equipment: Equipment 1,616,669 1,572,291 1,531,494 Leasehold improvements 546,864 546,864 546,864 Accumulated depreciation (913,530 ) (809,436 ) (608,630 ) Property and equipment, net 1,250,003 1,309,719 1,469,728 Intangible assets 4,583 5,333 6,833 Right of use asset - facility 868,145 899,623 961,626 Other assets 13,014 13,014 13,014 Total assets $ 19,361,740 $ 6,757,858 $ 3,844,047 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 173,207 $ 182,932 $ 317,237 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 216,782 172,414 180,706 Lease liability, current portion 135,854 133,460 128,743 Total current liabilities 525,843 488,806 626,686 Lease liability, long-term portion 838,802 873,276 941,200 Derivative liabilities - 5,048,174 - Convertible notes, net - 1,379,690 - Total liabilities 1,364,645 7,789,946 1,567,886 Commitments and contingencies - - - Stockholders' equity (deficit): Preferred stock - - - Common stock 1,579 1,224 1,218 Additional paid-in capital 33,783,427 16,215,492 15,899,304 Accumulated deficit (15,787,911 ) (17,248,804 ) (13,624,361 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 17,997,095 (1,032,088 ) 2,276,161 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,361,740 $ 6,757,858 $ 3,844,047

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Revenue $ 1,254,966 $ 1,612,519 $ 343,894 $ 3,348,220 $ 639,286 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 413,085 584,549 233,585 1,312,209 385,491 Research and development 470,979 268,061 620,285 1,140,114 2,106,253 General and administrative 1,202,372 370,311 452,792 2,069,149 1,721,820 Total expenses 2,086,436 1,222,921 1,306,662 4,521,472 4,213,564 Income (loss) from operations (831,470 ) 389,598 (962,768 ) (1,173,252 ) (3,574,278 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 2,558 101 198 2,761 879 Other expense - - (81 ) - (81 ) Amortization of discount on convertible notes (287,298 ) (283,043 ) - (715,117 ) - Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities 2,577,103 (3,001,480 ) - (277,942 ) - Total other income (expense), net 2,292,363 (3,284,422 ) 117 (990,298 ) 798 Income (loss) before income tax expense 1,460,893 (2,894,824 ) (962,651 ) (2,163,550 ) (3,573,480 ) Income tax expense - - - - - Net income (loss) $ 1,460,893 $ (2,894,824 ) $ (962,651 ) $ (2,163,550 ) $ (3,573,480 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.24 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.29 ) Diluted $ 0.11 $ (0.24 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,472,061 12,212,403 12,175,195 12,286,284 12,338,041 Diluted 13,206,919 12,212,403 12,175,195 12,286,284 12,338,041 Book value per share $ 1.44 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.19 $ 1.44 $ 0.19

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,460,893 $ (2,894,824 ) $ (962,651 ) $ (2,163,550 ) $ (3,573,480 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation - stock option 832,792 149,103 191,844 1,148,986 568,340 Consulting and advisory - restricted stock award 3,085 6,981 6,981 17,047 25,920 Amortization of discount on convertible notes 287,298 283,043 - 715,117 - Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities (2,577,103 ) 3,001,480 - 277,942 - Total adjustments to GAAP net income (loss) (1,453,928 ) 3,440,607 198,825 2,159,092 594,260 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 6,965 $ 545,783 $ (763,826 ) $ (4,458 ) $ (2,979,220 ) Depreciation & amortization 104,845 102,181 78,663 307,150 211,196 Interest income (2,558 ) (101 ) 198 (2,761 ) 879 Adjusted EBITDA $ 109,252 $ 647,863 $ (684,965 ) $ 299,931 $ (2,767,145 ) GAAP net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.12 $ (0.24 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.29 ) Non-GAAP adjustments (0.12 ) 0.28 0.02 0.18 0.05 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - basic $ - $ 0.04 $ (0.06 ) $ - $ (0.24 ) GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.11 $ (0.24 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.29 ) Non-GAAP adjustments (0.11 ) 0.28 0.02 0.18 0.05 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted $ - $ 0.04 $ (0.06 ) $ - $ (0.24 )

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net loss $ (2,163,550 ) $ (3,573,480 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of deferred compensation 17,047 25,920 Stock-based compensation expense 1,148,986 568,340 Depreciation and amortization expense 307,150 211,196 Amortization of discount on convertible notes 715,117 - Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities 277,942 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,083,413 ) 41,739 Prepaids and other current assets (192,196 ) (76,170 ) Accounts payable (144,030 ) (114,561 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 34,270 40,826 Net cash used in operating activities (1,082,677 ) (2,876,190 ) Investing activities: Purchase of equipment (85,175 ) (316,934 ) Net cash used in investing activities (85,175 ) (316,934 ) Financing activities: Repurchase of common stock - (4,001 ) Proceed from stock option exercise 10,000 - Proceeds from convertible notes issuance 3,145,000 - Proceeds from Public Offering, net of costs 12,587,439 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 15,742,439 (4,001 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalent, and certificate of deposit 14,574,587 (3,197,125 ) Cash and cash equivalent, and certificate of deposit, beginning of period 1,291,072 5,071,690 Cash and cash equivalent, and certificate of deposit, end of period $ 15,865,659 $ 1,874,565 Supplemental non-cash disclosures: Conversion of convertible notes to stockholders' equity $ 1,666,988 - Conversion of derivative liabilities to stockholders' equity $ 2,471,071 -

