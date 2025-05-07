Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DAMT | ISIN: US00776X1090 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.05.25 | 21:55
11,610 US-Dollar
+0,35 % +0,040
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AELUMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AELUMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2025 22:02 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma Provides Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

Reports Record Third Quarter with Revenue Growth of 265%

Momentum Builds with NASDAQ Uplisting, Strong Capital Position, and Growing Demand Across AI and Defense

GOLETA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, automotive, AI, defense and aerospace, communication, and quantum computing, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended March 31, 2025.

Recent Company Highlights

  • NASDAQ Uplist and Capital Raise: Closed oversubscribed public offering with $13.8 million gross proceeds, bringing total capital raised in fiscal year to nearly $17 million. Completed uplist to NASDAQ under ticker "ALMU."

  • Board Expansion: Appointed former NVIDIA finance leader Mike Byron to the Board of Directors, strengthening strategic leadership to help scale operations for AI and quantum computing markets.

  • U.S. Department of Energy Contract: Secured funding to accelerate development of low-cost shortwave infrared photodetectors applicable to mobile, AR/VR, and industrial markets.

  • SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing: Showcased next-generation photonic solutions for scaling sensing, 3D imaging, and silicon photonics at Exhibition. Presented technical talks and participated in an industry panel on "Silicon Photonics for Defense and National Security."

  • NSTC Membership: Became a member of the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC), a CHIPS Act initiative aimed at strengthening U.S. leadership in semiconductor technology, manufacturing, and supply chain resilience.

  • Optical Fiber Communications (OFC) Conference Presentation: Joint research presented with AIM Photonics and UC Santa Barbara on quantum dot lasers integrated with silicon photonics for AI and co-packaged optics.

  • Laser Focus World Feature: Highlighted in a technical feature outlining how scalable quantum dot lasers are key for optical interconnects in AI infrastructure.

  • Media Visibility: CEO Jonathan Klamkin featured in SemiWiki's CEO interview series, discussing Aeluma's mission, commercial roadmap, and government engagements.

Management Commentary

"We believe that the combination of our successful uplist to NASDAQ, our oversubscribed capital raise, our third-quarter revenue, and our strong revenue backlog poises Aeluma for a strong growth trajectory," said Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Aeluma. "Commercial interest in our technology across defense and aerospace, AI infrastructure, consumer sensing, quantum computing, and automotive continues to grow. Aeluma should be in a position to transition to commercialization to support the demands of several of these high-growth markets in the near future."

Financial Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, revenue was $1.3 million, compared to $344 thousand in the same quarter last year, and $1.6 million in the prior quarter.

The company recorded a net income of $1.5 million, or $0.12 and $0.11, respectively per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $963 thousand, or ($0.08) per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter last year, and a net loss of $2.9 million, or ($0.24) per basic and diluted share, in the prior quarter. Net income varied quarter-over-quarter primarily due to non-cash changes in fair value of derivative liabilities of $2.6 million gain in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 following the $3.0 million loss in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP net income was $7 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $109 thousand, compared to ($685) thousand for the same quarter last year, and $648 thousand in the prior quarter.

The Company had $15.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, and certificate of deposit as of March 31, 2025, compared to $3.1 million as of December 31, 2024 and $1.9 million as of March 31, 2024.

The total number of shares outstanding was 15,795,467 as of March 31, 2025.

Revenue Guidance

Aeluma met its revenue target for the quarter and is tracking to meet its annual revenue guidance of approximately $4.4-4.6 million for fiscal 2025. Aeluma continues to build confidence in its growth trajectory, supported by strong contract performance and expanding market opportunities.

These statements are forward looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes and makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Aeluma believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Aeluma believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into Aeluma's ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate Aeluma's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization.

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including:

  • Non-GAAP net income (loss), which is defined as GAAP net income (loss) plus stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of discount on convertible notes, and changes in fair value of derivative liabilities; and

  • Adjusted EBITDA, defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expenses, less interest income.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this press release.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops photonics and optoelectronics for sensing, computing, and communication applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture semiconductor chips using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for emerging applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom. Its transformative semiconductor chip technology may impact a variety of markets including mobile, defense and aerospace, AI, automotive, AR/VR, quantum, and communication. Aeluma differentiates itself with unique semiconductor manufacturing capability, proprietary technology, the ability to perform rapid prototyping, and a broad set of product offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company

Aeluma, Inc.
(805) 351-2707
info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact

Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
ir@aeluma.com

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

June 30, 2024

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,865,659

$

3,063,059

$

1,291,072

Certificate of deposit

12,000,000

-

-

Accounts receivable

1,143,417

1,324,632

60,004

Deferred compensation, current portion

3,086

6,171

20,133

Prepaids and other current assets

213,833

136,307

21,637

Total current assets

17,225,995

4,530,169

1,392,846

Property and equipment:

Equipment

1,616,669

1,572,291

1,531,494

Leasehold improvements

546,864

546,864

546,864

Accumulated depreciation

(913,530

)

(809,436

)

(608,630

)

Property and equipment, net

1,250,003

1,309,719

1,469,728

Intangible assets

4,583

5,333

6,833

Right of use asset - facility

868,145

899,623

961,626

Other assets

13,014

13,014

13,014

Total assets

$

19,361,740

$

6,757,858

$

3,844,047

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

173,207

$

182,932

$

317,237

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

216,782

172,414

180,706

Lease liability, current portion

135,854

133,460

128,743

Total current liabilities

525,843

488,806

626,686

Lease liability, long-term portion

838,802

873,276

941,200

Derivative liabilities

-

5,048,174

-

Convertible notes, net

-

1,379,690

-

Total liabilities

1,364,645

7,789,946

1,567,886

Commitments and contingencies

-

-

-

Stockholders' equity (deficit):

Preferred stock

-

-

-

Common stock

1,579

1,224

1,218

Additional paid-in capital

33,783,427

16,215,492

15,899,304

Accumulated deficit

(15,787,911

)

(17,248,804

)

(13,624,361

)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

17,997,095

(1,032,088

)

2,276,161

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

19,361,740

$

6,757,858

$

3,844,047

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

Revenue

$

1,254,966

$

1,612,519

$

343,894

$

3,348,220

$

639,286

Operating expenses:

Cost of revenue

413,085

584,549

233,585

1,312,209

385,491

Research and development

470,979

268,061

620,285

1,140,114

2,106,253

General and administrative

1,202,372

370,311

452,792

2,069,149

1,721,820

Total expenses

2,086,436

1,222,921

1,306,662

4,521,472

4,213,564

Income (loss) from operations

(831,470

)

389,598

(962,768

)

(1,173,252

)

(3,574,278

)

Other income (expense):

Interest income

2,558

101

198

2,761

879

Other expense

-

-

(81

)

-

(81

)

Amortization of discount on convertible notes

(287,298

)

(283,043

)

-

(715,117

)

-

Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities

2,577,103

(3,001,480

)

-

(277,942

)

-

Total other income (expense), net

2,292,363

(3,284,422

)

117

(990,298

)

798

Income (loss) before income tax expense

1,460,893

(2,894,824

)

(962,651

)

(2,163,550

)

(3,573,480

)

Income tax expense

-

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss)

$

1,460,893

$

(2,894,824

)

$

(962,651

)

$

(2,163,550

)

$

(3,573,480

)

Net income (loss) per share:

Basic

$

0.12

$

(0.24

)

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.29

)

Diluted

$

0.11

$

(0.24

)

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.29

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

12,472,061

12,212,403

12,175,195

12,286,284

12,338,041

Diluted

13,206,919

12,212,403

12,175,195

12,286,284

12,338,041

Book value per share

$

1.44

$

(0.08

)

$

0.19

$

1.44

$

0.19

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

GAAP net income (loss)

$

1,460,893

$

(2,894,824

)

$

(962,651

)

$

(2,163,550

)

$

(3,573,480

)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

Stock-based compensation - stock option

832,792

149,103

191,844

1,148,986

568,340

Consulting and advisory - restricted stock award

3,085

6,981

6,981

17,047

25,920

Amortization of discount on convertible notes

287,298

283,043

-

715,117

-

Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities

(2,577,103

)

3,001,480

-

277,942

-

Total adjustments to GAAP net income (loss)

(1,453,928

)

3,440,607

198,825

2,159,092

594,260

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

6,965

$

545,783

$

(763,826

)

$

(4,458

)

$

(2,979,220

)

Depreciation & amortization

104,845

102,181

78,663

307,150

211,196

Interest income

(2,558

)

(101

)

198

(2,761

)

879

Adjusted EBITDA

$

109,252

$

647,863

$

(684,965

)

$

299,931

$

(2,767,145

)

GAAP net income (loss) per share - basic

$

0.12

$

(0.24

)

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.29

)

Non-GAAP adjustments

(0.12

)

0.28

0.02

0.18

0.05

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - basic

$

-

$

0.04

$

(0.06

)

$

-

$

(0.24

)

GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted

$

0.11

$

(0.24

)

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.29

)

Non-GAAP adjustments

(0.11

)

0.28

0.02

0.18

0.05

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted

$

-

$

0.04

$

(0.06

)

$

-

$

(0.24

)

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

Operating activities:

Net loss

$

(2,163,550

)

$

(3,573,480

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Amortization of deferred compensation

17,047

25,920

Stock-based compensation expense

1,148,986

568,340

Depreciation and amortization expense

307,150

211,196

Amortization of discount on convertible notes

715,117

-

Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities

277,942

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(1,083,413

)

41,739

Prepaids and other current assets

(192,196

)

(76,170

)

Accounts payable

(144,030

)

(114,561

)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

34,270

40,826

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,082,677

)

(2,876,190

)

Investing activities:

Purchase of equipment

(85,175

)

(316,934

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(85,175

)

(316,934

)

Financing activities:

Repurchase of common stock

-

(4,001

)

Proceed from stock option exercise

10,000

-

Proceeds from convertible notes issuance

3,145,000

-

Proceeds from Public Offering, net of costs

12,587,439

-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

15,742,439

(4,001

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalent, and certificate of deposit

14,574,587

(3,197,125

)

Cash and cash equivalent, and certificate of deposit, beginning of period

1,291,072

5,071,690

Cash and cash equivalent, and certificate of deposit, end of period

$

15,865,659

$

1,874,565

Supplemental non-cash disclosures:

Conversion of convertible notes to stockholders' equity

$

1,666,988

-

Conversion of derivative liabilities to stockholders' equity

$

2,471,071

-

SOURCE: Aeluma, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/aeluma-provides-third-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2025-results-1024307

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.