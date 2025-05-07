Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - Micromem Technologies Inc. (CSE: MRM) (OTCQB: MMTIF) ("Micromem" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the strategic collaboration to advance nanowire sensor technology. The landmark collaboration agreement signed with the University of Toronto and the Canadian Department of National Defence (the "Agreement"), as described in the March 3, 2025 news release, marks a major step forward in the development of next-generation nanowire sensor technology. This collaboration grants Micromem access to proprietary innovations that dramatically enhance detection sensitivity, enabling the direct observation of charge responses at the micro-electron level - a breakthrough in real-time sensing.

The primary focus of the Agreement is on biochemical agent detection pertinent to defense. However, the commercial implications are equally significant. This positions the collaboration at the forefront of nanotechnology in target applications extending beyond defense, including real-time monitoring of airborne contaminants, next-generation environmental sensors, and ultra-sensitive diagnostic tools in the biomedical sector. These are all markets with growing global demand and high-margin opportunities, each with scalable product development and long- term revenues.



The University of Toronto brings over a decade of rigorously validated, peer-reviewed research to the initiative. Their leadership in nanoscale charge transport and surface interaction science has enabled the creation of single-molecule sensors - a capability unmatched in the global research community. Micromem's strategic involvement ensures early commercialization pathways and reinforces its role as a key enabler in the future of molecular-scale sensing technologies.

