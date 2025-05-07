Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - College of DuPage (COD) has appointed Bradley Lane, Ph.D., as the new Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Lane brings more than 20 years of experience in higher education leadership to the College, with expertise in organizational development, strategic planning, and learning and development.

"Dr. Lane's experience in education policy and program development will serve our students and faculty well," said COD Interim President, Dr. Christine Hammond. "We are excited to see how his contributions will benefit student success and further the mission of the institution."

In his new role, Lane will oversee the College's academic programs, learning resources, the COD Library and COD Centers to ensure high-quality education and support faculty and curriculum development.

Lane joins COD from Seattle Central College, where he has served as President since 2024 and Executive Vice President, Vice President and Dean/Executive Dean before that. Through these roles, he contributed to the institution's instructional and resource planning, short- and long-term financial planning, and employee development. His experience in higher education also includes roles at North Seattle College, Indiana University Bloomington and Vanderbilt University.

Within the larger higher education community, Lane has presented to the League for Innovation in the Community College, American Association of Community Colleges and the Valencia Conference on Community College Learning Assessment on a variety of topics, which include digital learning, college readiness and soft skills.

Lane earned a doctorate in gender studies, communication and culture from Indiana University Bloomington and a master's degree in teaching, learning and diversity from Vanderbilt University.





