LumenHaus GmbH: Redefining Smart Living: LumenHaus Showcases Human-Centered AI Home Energy Solutions at The Smarter E 2025

MUNICH, May 07, 2025, an innovative provider of household energy solutions, presented its human-centric AI solutions at Smarter E Europe 2025. Visitors were able to immerse themselves in the world of a sustainable energy ecosystem that combines advanced technology with elegant design. One of the visitors was Eko Fresh, who spoke about his journey from German artist to sustainable energy advocate.

From left to Right: Adrian Bühler, LumenHaus / Eko Fresh, Rapper and Actor / Dai Wang, LumenHaus / Martin Beyer, LumenHaus

A fully integrated home energy ecosystem - powered by Deep AI

At the heart of LumenHaus's presentation was the comprehensive home energy ecosystem. With the SunCatcher solar modules, the SunSaver all-in-one energy storage system, the SunHeater heat pump, and the SunCharger wallbox, LumenHaus offers everything from a single source. The intelligent myLumenHaus app networks all devices on a user-friendly platform, simplifying energy generation, storage, and usage.

What truly powers this ecosystem is Deep AI. Instead of functioning as isolated devices, each component operates as part of a connected, responsive network. The system intelligently coordinates energy storage, usage, and charging behavior based on real-time conditions and user-defined preferences.

Next-generation energy management: Smart and personal

LumenHaus's human-centric AI philosophy redefines the relationship between people and energy. Functional systems become empathetic, perceptive, and responsive living experiences. The updated myLumenHaus app offers practical new features such as scheduled electric vehicle charging, current limiting, and remote control for the SunCharger - allowing users to avoid peak rates and charge more efficiently.

Smart-Eco Mode: Real-time intelligence for a smarter, more flexible power grid

Another highlight of the presentation was the new Smart-Eco Mode. This mode is fully compatible with dynamic electricity tariffs and intelligently responds to price fluctuations in real time. By forecasting solar power generation, monitoring household demand, and automatically controlling energy flows, it charges the SunSaver storage during periods of low prices and discharges it during peak periods.

"Sustainability concerns us all - no matter where we come from or what we do. I find it important to take responsibility and set an example with companies like LumenHaus," said Eko Fresh. "I became aware of this since becoming a father."

"At LumenHaus, we believe that smart living should be intuitive, responsive, and human-centric," says Dr. Dai Wang, co-founder and CEO. "With our human-centric intelligence, we are not only optimizing energy, but redefining how we live with it. Our motto 'Energy from the sun - smiles from LumenHaus' embodies our promise to develop technologies that understand, adapt, and truly connect people."

