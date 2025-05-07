Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2025 22:10 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LumenHaus GmbH: Redefining Smart Living: LumenHaus Showcases Human-Centered AI Home Energy Solutions at The Smarter E 2025

Finanznachrichten News

MUNICH, May 07, 2025, an innovative provider of household energy solutions, presented its human-centric AI solutions at Smarter E Europe 2025. Visitors were able to immerse themselves in the world of a sustainable energy ecosystem that combines advanced technology with elegant design. One of the visitors was Eko Fresh, who spoke about his journey from German artist to sustainable energy advocate.

Redefining Smart Living: LumenHaus Showcases Human-Centered AI Home Energy Solutions at The Smarter E 2025

From left to Right: Adrian Bühler, LumenHaus / Eko Fresh, Rapper and Actor / Dai Wang, LumenHaus / Martin Beyer, LumenHaus

A fully integrated home energy ecosystem - powered by Deep AI
At the heart of LumenHaus's presentation was the comprehensive home energy ecosystem. With the SunCatcher solar modules, the SunSaver all-in-one energy storage system, the SunHeater heat pump, and the SunCharger wallbox, LumenHaus offers everything from a single source. The intelligent myLumenHaus app networks all devices on a user-friendly platform, simplifying energy generation, storage, and usage.

What truly powers this ecosystem is Deep AI. Instead of functioning as isolated devices, each component operates as part of a connected, responsive network. The system intelligently coordinates energy storage, usage, and charging behavior based on real-time conditions and user-defined preferences.

Next-generation energy management: Smart and personal
LumenHaus's human-centric AI philosophy redefines the relationship between people and energy. Functional systems become empathetic, perceptive, and responsive living experiences. The updated myLumenHaus app offers practical new features such as scheduled electric vehicle charging, current limiting, and remote control for the SunCharger - allowing users to avoid peak rates and charge more efficiently.

Smart-Eco Mode: Real-time intelligence for a smarter, more flexible power grid
Another highlight of the presentation was the new Smart-Eco Mode. This mode is fully compatible with dynamic electricity tariffs and intelligently responds to price fluctuations in real time. By forecasting solar power generation, monitoring household demand, and automatically controlling energy flows, it charges the SunSaver storage during periods of low prices and discharges it during peak periods.

"Sustainability concerns us all - no matter where we come from or what we do. I find it important to take responsibility and set an example with companies like LumenHaus," said Eko Fresh. "I became aware of this since becoming a father."

"At LumenHaus, we believe that smart living should be intuitive, responsive, and human-centric," says Dr. Dai Wang, co-founder and CEO. "With our human-centric intelligence, we are not only optimizing energy, but redefining how we live with it. Our motto 'Energy from the sun - smiles from LumenHaus' embodies our promise to develop technologies that understand, adapt, and truly connect people."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76d2e51e-5355-4b22-8c4f-0b03e8291760



Contact: suri.song@lumenhaus.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.