WKN: A2PPL7 | ISIN: US85236P1012 | Ticker-Symbol: QAT2
Frankfurt
07.05.25 | 08:08
5,100 Euro
-1,92 % -0,100
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STABILIS SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STABILIS SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8805,40022:58
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2025 22:14 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stabilis Solutions Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:SLNG), a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenues of $17.3 million

  • Net loss of ($1.6) million

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million

  • Cash flow from operations of $1.0 million

  • $9.0 million of cash and $3.5 million of availability under credit agreements as of March 31, 2025

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"During the first quarter, our team continued to make progress on key business development initiatives that support the long-term expansion of our platform in high-growth end-markets," stated Casey Crenshaw, Executive Chairman and Interim President & Chief Executive Officer. "As the small-scale LNG supplier of choice for customers requiring customized turnkey fueling solutions, we are seeing strong demand across the marine bunkering, commercial aerospace, and power generation sectors. Our team is actively pursuing multiple strategic opportunities with new and existing customers that will serve as catalysts for meaningful growth and additional investment over the coming years."

"While overall market demand remained robust, first quarter 2025 revenues declined year-over-year, primarily reflecting planned downtime with a key marine customer and the successful completion of a large, short-duration industrial project," continued Crenshaw. "Importantly, revenue growth within our aerospace and marine markets remained strong, increasing 13% compared to the prior year."

"We remain disciplined in our approach to capital allocation, maintaining a strong balance sheet while continuing to invest in growth," stated Andy Puhala, Chief Financial Officer. At the end of the first quarter, we had $12.5 million of cash and availability under our credit agreements, supporting our near-term priorities and providing flexibility to invest alongside rising customer demand. We continue to proactively manage our financial position and partner with strategic capital providers to fund the next phase of our growth."

"Stabilis' domestic footprint and end-market exposure favorably position us to deliver growth in the current trade environment," concluded Crenshaw. "Our focus remains squarely on executing our multi-year value creation strategy, targeting high-growth markets with multi-year demand for LNG solutions."

STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

  • Strong competitive position within targeted, growth markets. Since the first quarter of last year, Stabilis' revenue mix in high-growth marine, power generation and aerospace end-markets increased from 56% of total revenue to nearly 70% in the first quarter of 2025. Demand within these end-markets is driven by multi-year trends such as the commercialization of the aerospace industry and the transition of marine vessels to LNG. The Company is uniquely positioned as an incumbent small-scale LNG supplier of choice in these markets given its turnkey solutions offering, which includes production, storage, transportation, and fueling services.

  • Advancing significant operating and capital investments to support future growth, while delivering consistent operating cash flow. Stabilis continues to build out its commercial, technical and operations teams required to support execution and capture incremental marine, aerospace, and power generation opportunities. At the same time, the Company continues to allocate capital focused on expanding its capabilities in support of these growth markets.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $17.3 million, a decrease of 12.3% compared to the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in revenue compared to the prior year period was primarily attributable to expected downtime with a marine customer and the completion of a large industrial customer contract, partly offset by higher revenues associated with aerospace customers.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was ($1.6) million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in net income compared to the prior year period reflects the decrease in net revenues, including lower equipment and labor revenues on a completed customer contract and $2.1 million in non-recurring selling, general, and administration expenses associated with executive transition during the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.1 million, or 11.9% of revenue, compared to $3.1 million, or 15.7% of revenue, in the first quarter of last year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year is primarily attributable to lower revenues including lower equipment and labor revenues on a completed customer contract.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Stabilis will host a conference call on Thursday May 8, 2025, at 9:00 am ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at https://investors.stabilis-solutions.com/events. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live:

800-343-4849

International Live:

203-518-9848

Conference ID:

SLNGQ125

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through May 15, 2025:

Domestic Live:

800-723-0544

International Live:

402-220-2656

ABOUT STABILIS SOLUTIONS

Stabilis Solutions is a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections presented or implied and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "can," "believes," "feels," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "will," "plan," "may," "should," "predicts," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect our current beliefs, based on information currently available. Most of these factors are outside our control and are difficult to predict. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, among other things: the future performance of Stabilis, future demand for and price of LNG, availability and price of natural gas, unexpected costs, and general economic conditions.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Risk Factors in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2025 which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investors section of our website at www.stabilis-solutions.com. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Stabilis, or other matters attributable to Stabilis, or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Stabilis does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Consolidated Operating Results
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2025

2024

2024

Revenues:

Revenues

$

17,338

$

17,298

$

19,770

Operating expenses:

Cost of revenues

12,788

12,367

13,514

Change in unrealized (gain) loss on natural gas derivatives

(84

)

11

(252

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,933

1,941

3,456

Gain from disposal of fixed assets

(103

)

(460

)

(127

)

Depreciation expense

1,867

1,802

1,800

Total operating expenses

19,401

15,661

18,391

Income (loss) from operations before equity income

(2,063

)

1,637

1,379

Net equity income from foreign joint venture operations

368

556

197

Income (loss) from operations

(1,695

)

2,193

1,576

Other income (expense):

Interest income (expense), net

21

7

(4

)

Other income (expense), net

(12

)

7

(21

)

Total other income (expense)

9

14

(25

)

Net income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense

(1,686

)

2,207

1,551

Income tax (benefit) expense

(88

)

101

82

Net income (loss)

$

(1,598

)

$

2,106

$

1,469

Net income (loss) per common share:

Basic and diluted per common share

$

(0.09

)

$

0.11

$

0.08

EBITDA

$

160

$

4,002

$

3,355

Adjusted EBITDA

$

2,069

$

4,013

$

3,103

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,003

$

8,987

Accounts receivable, net

4,692

6,239

Inventories, net

228

345

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,510

1,902

Total current assets

15,433

17,473

Property, plant and equipment:

Cost

117,456

117,246

Less accumulated depreciation

(67,167

)

(65,518

)

Property, plant and equipment, net

50,289

51,728

Goodwill

4,314

4,314

Investments in foreign joint ventures

12,140

11,659

Right-of-use assets and other noncurrent assets

884

410

Total assets

$

83,060

$

85,584

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

4,747

$

5,667

Accrued liabilities

3,299

3,566

Current portion of long-term notes payable

1,655

2,010

Current portion of finance and operating lease obligations

655

384

Total current liabilities

10,356

11,627

Long-term notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance costs

6,620

6,848

Long-term portion of operating lease obligations

173

101

Total liabilities

17,149

18,576

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock; $0.001 par value, 37,500,000 shares authorized, 18,596,301 and 18,585,014 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

19

19

Additional paid-in capital

103,644

103,214

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(507

)

(578

)

Accumulated deficit

(37,245

)

(35,647

)

Total stockholders' equity

65,911

67,008

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

83,060

$

85,584

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2025

2024

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

(1,598

)

$

2,106

$

1,469

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation

1,867

1,802

1,800

Stock-based compensation expense

447

82

383

Bad debt expense

7

14

168

Gain on disposal of assets

(103

)

(460

)

(127

)

Income from equity investment in joint venture

(417

)

(608

)

(247

)

Cash settlements from natural gas derivatives, net

163

-

-

Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on natural gas derivatives, net

(84

)

29

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

1,540

(455

)

1,964

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

423

12

235

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(1,229

)

(523

)

(1,812

)

Other

9

172

96

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,025

2,171

3,929

Cash flows from investing activities:

Acquisition of fixed assets

(487

)

(5,585

)

(873

)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

211

460

207

Proceeds from notes receivable, related to prior sale of Brazil operations

-

185

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(276

)

(4,940

)

(666

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Payments on short- and long-term notes payable and finance leases

(671

)

(625

)

(346

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(42

)

-

-

Employee tax payments from restricted stock withholdings

(17

)

-

(9

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(730

)

(625

)

(355

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(3

)

(12

)

4

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

16

(3,406

)

2,912

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

8,987

12,393

5,374

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

9,003

$

8,987

$

8,286

Non-GAAP Measures

Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of our business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest (includes interest income and interest expense), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occur during the reporting period, as noted below. We include EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary among companies and industries, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2025

2024

2024

Net income (loss)

$

(1,598

)

$

2,106

$

1,469

Depreciation

1,867

1,802

1,800

Interest expense (income), net

(21

)

(7

)

4

Income tax (benefit) expense

(88

)

101

82

EBITDA

160

4,002

3,355

Special items*

1,909

11

(252

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

2,069

$

4,013

$

3,103

*

Special items for all periods presented consist of adjustments related to unrealized (gain)/loss on natural gas derivatives. The three months ended March 31, 2025 also includes an add-back of $2.1 million related to Mr. Ballard's severance expenses and a subtraction of $0.1 million for a gain related to a property damage settlement.

# # # # #

Investor Contact:
Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6502
ir@stabilis-solutions.com

SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/stabilis-solutions-announces-first-quarter-2025-results-1024065

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
