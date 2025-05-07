Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025
WKN: A3C20W | ISIN: CA87261Y1060
NASDAQ
07.05.25 | 21:59
2,915 US-Dollar
-5,82 % -0,180
07.05.2025 22:22 Uhr
The Metals Company Announces First Quarter 2025 Corporate Update Conference Call for Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC" or the "Company"), an explorer of the world's largest undeveloped resource of critical metals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, to provide an update on first quarter 2025 financial results and recent corporate developments.

First Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details

Date:Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Time:4:30 p.m. ET
Audio-only Dial-in:Register Here (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6d9e09211a1f415d9627053069234258)
Virtual webcast with slides:Register Here (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/umabwgsv/)

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the 'Investors' tab of the Company's website under 'Investors' > 'Media' > 'Events and Presentations', approximately two hours after the event.

The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission:.

Contacts
Media | media@metals.co
Investors | investors@metals.co


