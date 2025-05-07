The Metals Company Announces First Quarter 2025 Corporate Update Conference Call for Wednesday, May 14, 2025

NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC" or the "Company"), an explorer of the world's largest undeveloped resource of critical metals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, to provide an update on first quarter 2025 financial results and recent corporate developments.

First Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Audio-only Dial-in: Register Here (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6d9e09211a1f415d9627053069234258) Virtual webcast with slides: Register Here (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/umabwgsv/)

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the 'Investors' tab of the Company's website under 'Investors' > 'Media' > ' Events and Presentations ', approximately two hours after the event.

