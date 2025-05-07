Amdocs Management Limited: A1 Bulgaria Successfully Completes Major Platform Upgrade with Amdocs to Improve Customer Experience

Convergent charging platform upgrade is the final stage in the Bulgarian operator's platform modernization program, providing end users with faster response times, greater billing transparency, and improved service reliability

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services for communications and media companies, announced today that A1 Bulgaria has successfully completed a comprehensive modernization of its convergent charging platform, marking the culmination of A1 Bulgaria's platform modernization program, which includes Amdocs' flagship monetization and customer care solutions. With these solutions, A1 Bulgaria's end users can now enjoy smoother interactions, quicker resolutions, and real-time access to accurate account information, elevating their overall experience.

The upgrade delivers performance improvements, including the ability to process millions of events per hour and handle thousands of transactions per second-both representing a leap in efficiency. Billing processing time has been reduced by more than half, and customer-facing interactions are now almost twice as fast, enhancing service quality and responsiveness. Additionally, backend API performance has improved significantly, while data synchronization times have been cut by over half.

"We are at the forefront of digital transformation offering innovative services to answer the versatile digital needs of businesses and end-consumers alike," said Borislav Simeonov, Chief Technology Officer at A1 Bulgaria. "Therefore, Amdocs' expertise has been beneficial in achieving our ambitious goals. We've achieved a seamless upgrade that positions us to meet evolving market demands and better serve our customers with greater speed and reliability. We look forward to leveraging these advancements to continue leading the market."

"Scalability, agility and flexibility are key to both continued growth and to meeting the rapidly evolving experience expectations of customers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "We're proud to celebrate this milestone at A1 Bulgaria as they deliver seamless connected experiences to their customers."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed on December 17, 2024, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on February 18, 2025.

