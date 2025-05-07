Amdocs Management Limited: Consumer Cellular Selects Amdocs connectX to Accelerate Launch of New Services

AI-powered connectX platform to enhance the U.S. wireless operator's growth initiatives, enabling rapid deployment and management of innovative offerings

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that U.S. wireless provider Consumer Cellular has selected the Amdocs connectX cloud-native SaaS platform to support the launch of innovative new platforms.

This strategic agreement underscores Amdocs' commitment on delivering agile, customer-centric solutions for service providers amid a rapidly evolving digital landscape. According to forecasts from Omdia, from 2023 to 2029, the number of MVNO subscriptions worldwide is expected to outpace traditional wireless subscription growth.

The connectX platform enables service providers to launch new online solutions in just weeks and roll out offerings in hours. Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), its multi-tenant architecture delivers a scalable, end-to-end digital experience. With connectX, Consumer Cellular will be able to accelerate go-to-market strategies, turbo-charged software development, launch innovative plans, enable AI self-service and digital simplicity. With pre-packaged customer journeys, embedded AI capabilities, and a diverse inventory of pre-integrated partners, Consumer Cellular will redefine user experience with agility and precision.

"At Consumer Cellular, we're dedicated to delivering exceptional value and service for our customers," said Elizabeth Hunter, Chief Operating Officer at Consumer Cellular. "By partnering with Amdocs and leveraging connectX, we are able to speed up the launch of transformative offerings that will improve experiences and outcomes for customers and prospects."

"In today's competitive connectivity market, seamless digital experiences are truly more important than ever in helping brands differentiate and consumers choose services," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "We're excited to support Consumer Cellular as they harness the full power of our connectX SaaS platform to accelerate the introduction of experiences in a dynamic market, while also helping them enhance their operating agility."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed on December 17, 2024, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on February 18, 2025.

About Consumer Cellular

Consumer Cellular is the top-rated wireless provider that provides cell phones and no-contract service plans primarily to those 50+. Founded over 25 years ago on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to the safety and convenience of cellular service, they have become well known for their 100% U.S.-based, award-winning customer support. Consumer Cellular has been honored by J.D. Power as #1 in Customer Service among Value MVNOs, 18 Times in a Row, making it the Most Awarded Brand for wireless customer service. In 2024, the company was also ranked #1 in network coverage and customer satisfaction among wireless carriers from ACSI. Additionally, the company has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list 12 times. The company has been an approved AARP Provider for over 14 years and offers AARP members exclusive discounts on service. The Scottsdale, AZ. based company is privately held with 2985 employees and utilizes the nation's largest voice and data networks, which cover 99 percent of the U.S. population. Consumer Cellular's wireless phones and plans are sold nationwide at leading retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as directly to consumers at ConsumerCellular.com or (888) 345-5509. For J.D. Power 2022 Wireless Customer Care Mobile Virtual Network Operator Study award information, visit jdpower.com/awards. For cellphone tutorials, features, applications, and company news, connect with Consumer Cellular on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

