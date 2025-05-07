Global Revenue down 5% and Billings up 1%

North America Local Revenue down less than 1% and Local Billings up 11%

International Local revenue declined 8%. Excluding Italy, International Local revenue grew 4%

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted updated earning materials on its investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

"After a strong start to 2025, it is time to go on offense," said Dusan Senkypl, Chief Executive Officer of Groupon. "With North America Local Billings accelerating to double-digit growth and our local marketplace strategy showing green shoots across geographies and verticals, we are building momentum and expect to continue to accelerate our growth. We're focused on delivering sustainable growth by creating exceptional value for both consumers and merchants."

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

