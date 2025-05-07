Markel Group announces redemption of Series A Preferred Shares

RICHMOND, Va., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) will redeem for cash all of its outstanding Series A 6.000% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, no par value (the Series A Preferred Shares), effective June 1, 2025 (the Redemption Date) at a price of $1,000 per share, which is equal to the per-share liquidation preference of the Series A Preferred Shares. Since the Redemption Date is not a business day, the redemption will be processed on June 2, 2025. There are currently 600,000 Series A Preferred Shares outstanding with an aggregate liquidation preference of $600.0 million.

A regular, semi-annual dividend on the Series A Preferred Shares of $30.00 per share with a dividend payment date of June 1, 2025 will be paid separately, without adjustment, on the next succeeding business day, June 2, 2025, to holders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2025. Accordingly, the redemption price for the Series A Preferred Shares does not include any accrued and unpaid dividends.

The transfer agent and redemption agent for the Series A Preferred Shares is:

Equiniti Trust Company, LLC

Attn: Reorganization Department

55 Challenger Road, Suite 200

Ridgefield Park, New Jersey 07660

Phone: 718-921-8317

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption. Markel Group will issue a notice of redemption to holders of the Series A Preferred Shares in accordance with the terms of the Series A Preferred Shares.

