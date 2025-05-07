Tickeri Continues Dominating the Latin Events Market With PayPal Alliance

Tickeri has redefined the live event experience in the Latin market, and by partnering with major companies like PayPal, continues to solidify its status as a groundbreaking tech platform.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Tickeri has established itself as one of the leading ticket platforms for Latin events in the United States and one of the industry's most technologically innovative ticket platforms, thanks in large part to its partnerships with other companies that can complement its goals and mission. Most notably, Tickeri's ongoing alliance with tech giant PayPal has propelled the company to new heights, improving customer experience and paving the way for further innovation.

Tickeri



Since its inception in 2011, Tickeri has been focused on creating a seamless method for Latinos to discover and attend concerts, festivals, and cultural events celebrating their heritage. As the company has expanded into new markets, it has persisted in building trust with its primary customer base.

PayPal has long been a popular online payment method among Latinos, and its alliance with Tickeri has been a natural fit from the beginning. PayPal has become essential to Tickeri's explosive growth and helped the company dominate the Latin live events market.

With the integration of PayPal and its many scalable, customer-focused solutions, Tickeri has been able to achieve groundbreaking results for the Latino live events community, offering a seamless, mobile-first payment process that not only ensures accessibility for its diverse audience, but also an efficient system for processing a high volume of last minute purchases (data shows that Latino audiences often purchase tickets closer to event dates, with 80% of sales occurring in the final 24-48 hours).

After introducing PayPal Checkout, its usage took over 8% of Tickeri's total transactions. In comparison, Chargeback Protection enabled Tickeri to reduce fraud by 53% and disputes by 27.5%, permitting the company's team to focus on its ultimate goal of business growth while empowering event organizers and strengthening the Latino concert scene.

Tickeri first integrated PayPal Braintree over a decade ago, allowing the company to streamline payments and improve operational efficiencies, and remaining focused on helping Latino first-generation and immigrant-owned event businesses achieve growth as the years have passed, the company continues to integrate a variety of PayPal solutions as they are developed, including those that form part of PayPal Open. This unified commerce platform helps fuel and support Tickeri's evolving needs. After noticing the need to provide customers with flexible payment solutions, Tickeri also integrated options such as PayPal Pay Later, which has helped it better serve consumers and business partners while improving back-end operations.

PayPal has played a crucial role in the unparalleled customer experience that Tickeri provides. This powerful alliance has expanded access to live events for an economically diverse Latino audience. From now on, it will allow Tickeri to bridge the gap between more Latino communities and the most impactful music and cultural events, and bring the platform to more Latino communities worldwide.

SOURCE: Tickeri

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/tickeri-continues-dominating-the-latin-events-market-with-paypal-al-952738