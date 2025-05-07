Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14R7U | ISIN: US70450Y1038 | Ticker-Symbol: 2PP
Tradegate
07.05.25 | 21:59
60,80 Euro
+1,57 % +0,94
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,7560,8123:00
60,9061,1522:02
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2025 22:50 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tickeri Continues Dominating the Latin Events Market With PayPal Alliance

Finanznachrichten News

Tickeri has redefined the live event experience in the Latin market, and by partnering with major companies like PayPal, continues to solidify its status as a groundbreaking tech platform.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Tickeri has established itself as one of the leading ticket platforms for Latin events in the United States and one of the industry's most technologically innovative ticket platforms, thanks in large part to its partnerships with other companies that can complement its goals and mission. Most notably, Tickeri's ongoing alliance with tech giant PayPal has propelled the company to new heights, improving customer experience and paving the way for further innovation.

Tickeri

Tickeri

Since its inception in 2011, Tickeri has been focused on creating a seamless method for Latinos to discover and attend concerts, festivals, and cultural events celebrating their heritage. As the company has expanded into new markets, it has persisted in building trust with its primary customer base.

PayPal has long been a popular online payment method among Latinos, and its alliance with Tickeri has been a natural fit from the beginning. PayPal has become essential to Tickeri's explosive growth and helped the company dominate the Latin live events market.

With the integration of PayPal and its many scalable, customer-focused solutions, Tickeri has been able to achieve groundbreaking results for the Latino live events community, offering a seamless, mobile-first payment process that not only ensures accessibility for its diverse audience, but also an efficient system for processing a high volume of last minute purchases (data shows that Latino audiences often purchase tickets closer to event dates, with 80% of sales occurring in the final 24-48 hours).

After introducing PayPal Checkout, its usage took over 8% of Tickeri's total transactions. In comparison, Chargeback Protection enabled Tickeri to reduce fraud by 53% and disputes by 27.5%, permitting the company's team to focus on its ultimate goal of business growth while empowering event organizers and strengthening the Latino concert scene.

Tickeri first integrated PayPal Braintree over a decade ago, allowing the company to streamline payments and improve operational efficiencies, and remaining focused on helping Latino first-generation and immigrant-owned event businesses achieve growth as the years have passed, the company continues to integrate a variety of PayPal solutions as they are developed, including those that form part of PayPal Open. This unified commerce platform helps fuel and support Tickeri's evolving needs. After noticing the need to provide customers with flexible payment solutions, Tickeri also integrated options such as PayPal Pay Later, which has helped it better serve consumers and business partners while improving back-end operations.

PayPal has played a crucial role in the unparalleled customer experience that Tickeri provides. This powerful alliance has expanded access to live events for an economically diverse Latino audience. From now on, it will allow Tickeri to bridge the gap between more Latino communities and the most impactful music and cultural events, and bring the platform to more Latino communities worldwide.

Contact Information
Elena Rodrigo
P.R & Marketing
erodrigo@themusicjointgroup.com
8186932715

.

SOURCE: Tickeri



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/tickeri-continues-dominating-the-latin-events-market-with-paypal-al-952738

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.