Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - Esther Choi, Vice President, ETF Distribution Ontario, BMO Global Asset Management and Julia Howe, Director, ETF Distribution Ontario, BMO Global Asset Management, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market to celebrate the launch of the new BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF (TSX: ZXLF) (TSX: ZXLF.F) and the BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF (TSX: ZXLU) (TSX: ZXLU.F).





The ETFs seek to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to equity securities of large-capitalization issuers in the U.S. financials and utilities sectors. Generally, the ETFs will invest substantially all of their assets, directly or indirectly, in the Financials Select Sector SPDR® Fund and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund respectively. Each ETF may invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in the constituent securities of the Index, in substantially the same proportions as they are represented in the Index.

BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost-effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

