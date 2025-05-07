Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - Be Productive Coaching, a boutique career and leadership development firm led by certified coach and career strategist Vimari Roman, has unveiled a newly enhanced suite of career strategy packages designed to help mid to senior level professionals take strategic control of their career transitions.

The refreshed offerings - Complete Career Transformation, Interview & Branding Accelerator, and Career Branding Essentials, blend strategic branding, execution support, and mindset coaching. These packages now include done-for-you services such as AI-powered networking and hiring campaigns, along with the integration of Positive Intelligence® tools to strengthen mental fitness.

The launch of these enhanced services reflects a continued commitment to providing high-impact support for professionals navigating career transitions. With more than 25 years of experience in leadership and career development, Be Productive Coaching brings a strategic and individualized approach to every client engagement.

"We've integrated Positive Intelligence® and launched AI-driven networking and hiring support," said Vimari Roman, Founder and CEO of Be Productive Coaching.







Be Productive Coaching takes a holistic approach. Clients receive individualized branding and strategic coaching paired with tools that address the inner blocks like self-doubt and imposter syndrome that often stall progress. The inclusion of Positive Intelligence® mental fitness training helps clients build the emotional resilience needed to sustain high performance and clarity throughout the job search process.

The Complete Career Transformation package offers end-to-end guidance for professionals ready to pivot into more aligned, purposeful roles. The Interview & Branding Accelerator helps clients refine their messaging, boost confidence, and prepare for high-stakes interviews. For those seeking a quick yet high impact refresh, Career Branding Essentials offers foundational branding tools including résumé, LinkedIn profile optimization, and strategic positioning.

These packages complement a wider portfolio of services that include executive and leadership coaching, personal branding, résumé and LinkedIn makeovers, and interview preparation. All services are delivered virtually, allowing professionals across the U.S. and internationally to access high impact support from anywhere.





"Serving professionals across sectors from technology and healthcare to finance and hospitality, Be Productive Coaching is committed to supporting high achievers who are ready to lead their next chapter with intention and confidence," Vimari Roman added in.

For more information about the new career strategy packages or to work with Be Productive Coaching, visit www.beproductivecoaching.com

About Be Productive Coaching:

Founded by Vimari Roman, Be Productive Coaching provides career and executive coaching services for high-achieving professionals navigating change. Through customized career strategy, mental fitness training, and branding solutions, the firm empowers clients to pursue careers that align with both their purpose and professional goals.





