New corporate presentation and management webcast available for replay on website

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) ("Obsidian Energy", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") is pleased to announce that at our annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2025, Obsidian Energy's shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of 2025 Annual and Special Meeting and Management Proxy Circular dated March 15, 2025 (the "Information Circular"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on Obsidian Energy's website at www.obsidianenergy.com.

Appointment of Auditor

By resolution passed by show of hands, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.

Election of Directors

By resolutions passed by ballot vote, the following seven nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:



Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Shani Bosman 24,807,037 84.0% 4,711,630 16.0% John Brydson 25,745,947 87.2% 3,772,720 12.8% Raymond D. Crossley 27,281,728 92.4% 2,236,939 7.6% Michael J. Faust 25,942,964 87.9% 3,575,703 12.1% Edward H. Kernaghan 25,852,852 87.6% 3,665,815 12.4% Stephen Loukas 27,629,002 93.6% 1,889,665 6.4% Gordon Ritchie 27,826,897 94.3% 1,691,770 5.7%

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on the Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation



By resolution passed by ballot vote, an advisory resolution was passed to approve the Company's approach to executive compensation as outlined in the Information Circular. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 23,678,703 80.2% 5,839,964 19.8%

NEW CORPORATE PRESENTATION AND WEBCAST

Today, Obsidian Energy's management team provided a corporate update and question-and-answer session through a live webcast presentation on the Internet (the "Presentation") for investors, shareholders and stakeholders. The associated updated corporate presentation was posted to our website, and the full webcast Presentation is available for replay either through our website or directly at the webcast portal.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251229

SOURCE: Obsidian Energy Ltd.