Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.05.2025 00:18 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Envision Energy: Redefining Utility-Scale Storage: Envision Unveils EN 8 Pro at Smarter E Europe 2025

Finanznachrichten News

MUNICH, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, today announced the launch of its next-generation EN 8 Pro 8MWh DC Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage System at Smarter E Europe 2025. Designed to accelerate the transition to an intelligent, resilient, and net-zero energy future, the EN 8 Pro sets a new benchmark in safety, performance, cost-efficiency, and environmental adaptability. Featuring a high energy density design that delivers over 8MWh high capacity, it combines advanced fire protection, intelligent thermal management, and reduced Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), making it an ideal solution for large-scale renewable integration and utility-scale energy storage.

Envision Energy Unveils EN 8 Pro 8MWh DC Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage System at Smarter E Europe 2025

Prevention-First Strategy for Ultra-Safety

Envision's "Prevention First" fire safety strategy is fully embodied in the EN 8 Pro.

  • Multi-layer defence combining three levels of fire suppression with active and passive deflagration control for full fire protection from cell to system level.
  • Patented Triple-Fuse Cell Technology -electrical, gas, and solid-state fuses greatly reduces cell-level thermal runaway risk, by interrupting electrical pathways, relieving pressure, and blocking ion transport.
  • Early Fault Detection: AI-IoT diagnostics predict early failure warnings and continuous health insights for proactive intervention.
  • Fully compliant with NFPA 855 and NFPA 68/69, the system delivers industry-leading protection under extreme conditions.

Lower LCOE and HigherPerformance

  • 26 % smaller footprint (4-hour system) and 12 % lower auxiliary power drive down LCOE.
  • Quick-connect interface allows pack replacement in under one hour, minimising downtime.
  • 700 Ah-plus cells provide > 8 MWh capacity with higher energy density and long service life.
  • Precision SoC algorithms and millisecond-level data acquisition optimize energy management in real time.

Exceptional Environmental Adaptability

With IP55 protection, C5 anti-corrosion ratings, and low-noise technology - achieving 20dB quieter than typical industry standards, the EN 8 Pro thrives in harsh climates, sound-sensitive areas, urban centres, and industrial zones alike.

"In the race to net-zero, energy storage must be safer, smarter, and more efficient," said Kevin Huang, Senior Vice President and President of Energy Storage Product Line at Envision Energy, "The EN 8 Pro is not just a product launch - it's a leap forward in how we think about building a decarbonized, AI-driven energy system at scale. With industry-leading safety innovations, record energy density, and exceptional environmental resilience, the EN 8 Pro addresses the real challenges of the global energy transition. We are proud to debut it at Smarter E Europe 2025, a global stage where technology and action meet to accelerate a sustainable future."

The EN 8 Pro is poised to support utility-scale renewable integration, grid stabilization, and energy transition projects worldwide.

- End-

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682115/Envision_Energy_Unveils_EN_8_Pro_8MWh_DC_Liquid_Cooled_Energy.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/redefining-utility-scale-storage-envision-unveils-en-8-pro-at-smarter-e-europe-2025-302449303.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.