From Hailstorm Headache to Homeowner Win: How Quality Exteriors Turned One Nashville Roof Emergency into a Smooth, Stress-Free Success

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / When fierce storms and hail tore through Middle Tennessee, homeowner Terra B. braced for a long, frustrating battle with her insurance company. What she didn't expect was for her contractor, Quality Exteriors, to become her strongest advocate-and her biggest ally.

"Jaime Westenbarger was incredible," Terra recalled. "He showed up when he said he would, talked directly with State Farm-more than once-and didn't let them brush off my damage. Because of his persistence, I got my entire roof and gutters replaced."

It's a story that resonates across Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga, where Quality Exteriors has quietly built a reputation for honest, fast, and affordable roofing solutions. From emergency roof repairs to complete replacements, their team is known for doing more than installing shingles-they stand by homeowners when it matters most.

A Trusted Name for Nearly Two Decades

Founded in 2006 by two brothers and MTSU graduates, Quality Exteriors began with a simple mission: do the job right, no shortcuts. Since then, they've become a go-to name in Middle Tennessee roofing, thanks to an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service.

Now headquartered in Murfreesboro with a strong presence throughout the region, they're one of the top GAF Master Elite® Contractors in the nation-an elite status awarded to only 1% of roofing contractors nationwide. They're also a CertainTeed Shingle Master, which means customers can count on the highest standards in materials, workmanship, and warranties.

"Whether it's a major storm or regular wear and tear, we treat every roof like it's protecting our own home," said a company spokesperson. "We take pride in being responsive, budget-conscious, and trustworthy. That's how we've grown-one roof and one relationship at a time."

When Speed and Honesty Matter Most

For longtime customer Antonio Montiel, that combination of responsiveness and integrity is why he's trusted Quality Exteriors with three different homes over the last 15 years.

"These guys are quick to respond to calls or texts when you need them most," Montiel said. "They tell you the truth. I highly recommend them for any roofing project."

Whether it's a routine Nashville roof repair , an emergency Franklin storm damage fix , or a full-scale Chattanooga metal roofing installation , homeowners can expect speed, clarity, and craftsmanship from start to finish.

Quality Exteriors' service lineup includes:

Residential & Commercial Roofing

Storm Damage Repair

Metal Roofing & Asphalt Shingles

Insurance Claim Assistance

GAF & CertainTeed Certified Installations

And with a team that handles communication directly with insurance adjusters-just like they did for Terra-the process stays simple and stress-free for homeowners already dealing with enough.

About Quality Exteriors

Founded in 2006, Quality Exteriors is a family-owned roofing and exterior renovation company serving Nashville, Franklin, Chattanooga, and greater Middle Tennessee. As a GAF Master Elite® Contractor and CertainTeed Shingle Master, the company is recognized nationally for its excellence and trusted locally for its values. From storm damage to energy-efficient upgrades, Quality Exteriors delivers protection, performance, and peace of mind.

Office Hours & Service Area

Quality Exteriors is centrally located at 1616 West End Ave, Ste. 1701, Nashville, TN 37203. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, and Saturday, Sunday they are closed.

For more information or to schedule a free inspection and no-obligation quote, call Smart Choice Roofing at (615) 956-2112 or visit the website to gain more information https://qualityexteriors.com/

