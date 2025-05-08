TOKYO, May 8, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) will launch an all-new battery electric vehicle (BEV) based on the next-generation LEAF as an OEM model from Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (hereafter, Nissan). The model will be introduced to the North American market in the second half of 2026.This BEV model is part of Mitsubishi Motors' product strategy through 2030 for the U.S. market, which was announced last year. The company is also exploring further collaboration opportunities, including potential expansion into Australia and other markets.Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Motors will leverage its expertise in PHEV technology to supply an OEM model to Nissan for the North American market in 2026.Mitsubishi Motors continues to explore ways to strengthen its partnership with Nissan, aiming to enhance its lineup of electrified vehicles and accelerate efforts toward achieving carbon neutrality.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.