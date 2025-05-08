Art of Franchising Launches Pro-Bono and Profit-Share Program to Strengthen Franchise Sector in the Philippines

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Art of Franchising (AoF), the specialist franchising consultancy division of Eccelerate PTE LTD, today announced the launch of a new partnership profit-share model and pro-bono initiative aimed at supporting the continued growth and long-term success of the franchising industry in the Philippines.

Founded in 2021 by Aaron Yeo (Chief Strategy Officer), Wayne Yia (Chief Financial Officer), and Edmund Chan (Chief Investment Officer), Eccelerate PTE LTD established the Art-of-Franchising (AoF) brand in 2024 to focus exclusively on franchising consultancy. With franchising contributing 7.8% to the Philippines' GDP and employing approximately two million people (International Trade Administration, 2022), the sector remains a dynamic and vital component of the country's economy.

"We recognize the incredible entrepreneurial spirit within the Philippines," said Aaron Yeo, Chief Strategy Officer at AoF. "However, like all fast-growing sectors, there are challenges that come with rapid expansion. Our goal is to provide entrepreneurs with the right foundation to ensure they are positioned for sustainable, long-term success."

To address common hurdles faced by emerging franchisors, AoF is introducing a partnership-based model that aligns the firm's success with that of its clients. Rather than charging heavy upfront consultancy fees, AoF invests its expertise and resources alongside franchise owners, tying their success directly to client outcomes. Select businesses will also benefit from pro-bono services, offering additional support to promising enterprises that demonstrate exceptional potential.

"By structuring our relationships around mutual success, we ensure that our goals are fully aligned with our clients," said Wayne Yia, Chief Financial Officer at AoF. "If the franchise succeeds, we all succeed. This approach fosters transparency, quality, and lasting partnerships - while also reducing initial costs for entrepreneurs."

According to industry studies, newer franchise systems worldwide often face higher closure risks, largely due to issues such as business model, unit economics, and scalability. AoF's strategy is designed to address these areas by focusing on robust business foundations, careful system development, and strategic growth planning.

"Our method prioritizes building businesses that are profitable, scalable, and ready for franchise expansion," said Edmund Chan, Chief Investment Officer at AoF. "We are committed to tailoring our support specifically for the Philippine market, respecting its unique dynamics and vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem."

Backed by their industry partners, AoF has supported over 1,000 franchises in Singapore & Asia, many of which have grown into multinational corporations or public companies. Their services include online franchise courses, a full franchise development program, business model redesign, strategic investor and valuation preparation - all crafted to foster growth and stability.

In addition to its standard offerings, AoF will offer pro-bono consultancy to a select group of high-potential businesses each year, helping more entrepreneurs access expert support without financial barriers.

"The Philippines has an exciting future ahead in franchising," added Edmund Chan. "Our goal is to help entrepreneurs maximize their opportunities through structured support, proven systems, and dedicated partnership. Even for businesses not yet ready for franchising, we offer pathways to growth through connections to investors and additional business development support."

