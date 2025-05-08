A New Chapter in Real Estate Marketing

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - GetListings.com, a leading player in the real estate marketing sector, has reached a pivotal milestone by expanding its reach to 1,300 agents across 217 markets in North America. This achievement marks a significant growth in the company's impact on real estate professionals looking to elevate their marketing strategies through YouTube advertising.

Founded by Mikael Berube, GetListings.com has made its name by combining YouTube advertising with AI-driven campaign management tools. This milestone showcases the company's ability to effectively connect real estate agents with motivated sellers in local markets, a testament to the growing demand for more dynamic, personalized marketing strategies in the industry.

"Reaching 1,300 agents across 217 markets is a huge achievement for GetListings.com and reflects the growing interest in leveraging video marketing for real estate," said Mikael Berube, Founder of GetListings.com. "Our strategy focuses on empowering agents to build their personal brands, connect with local sellers, and generate high-quality leads-this milestone reaffirms that our approach is making a meaningful impact."

Strengthening Local Market Presence with YouTube Ads

The rapid adoption of YouTube advertising among real estate professionals highlights a shift in the way agents are approaching lead generation. GetListings.com's innovative approach to video marketing not only allows agents to reach a highly targeted audience but also helps them build a deeper, more personal connection with homeowners. By leveraging YouTube's extensive targeting capabilities, agents are able to present their expertise to sellers who are actively considering putting their homes on the market.

The effectiveness of YouTube ads is further bolstered by GetListings.com's advanced AI-powered tools, which help optimize campaigns and automate follow-up processes. This combination of video marketing and automation offers real estate agents a comprehensive, cost-effective way to generate quality leads without the need for expensive traditional advertising campaigns.

Recognition and Industry Growth

The success of GetListings.com is evident not only in its expanding client base but also through recent industry recognition. The company's work has earned accolades such as the ClickFunnels 2 Comma Club Award for generating over $1 million in sales via YouTube ads, as well as the Gold SaaSpreneur Award for excellence in leveraging AI tools for real estate professionals. These awards highlight the company's continued commitment to delivering cutting-edge marketing solutions to its clients.

"We've been fortunate to see tremendous growth and recognition for our efforts in helping agents succeed," Berube added. "But our focus remains on the results we're delivering to agents in their markets. This milestone is a reflection of the real value we're offering through our services."

For more information about GetListings.com and the Listing Accelerator Program, visit GetListings.com.

About GetListings.com:

GetListings.com helps real estate agents attract more listings through innovative marketing solutions. With a focus on YouTube advertising and personal branding, GetListings.com empowers agents to generate high-quality seller leads and establish themselves as trusted local experts. Founded by Mikael Berube, the company combines video marketing, expert ad management, and AI-powered tools to help agents thrive in a competitive market.

