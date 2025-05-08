Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies, has been awarded a contract by Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) to deliver state-of-the-art checkpoint screening solutions across all terminals at Dubai International Airport (DXB). This initiative marks a significant step in advancing security operations and enhancing the passenger experience at one of the world's busiest airports.

"As part of this contract, Smiths Detection will provide its latest, most advanced technologies for checkpoint screening, including the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX Model-S, an industry-leading computed tomography (CT) screening system," said Smiths Detection President Jerome de Chassey. "We are proud to be awarded this contract, and the deployment of this cutting-edge technology will significantly enhance both the security and efficiency of passenger screening processes."

The new systems, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities, offer superior image resolution, automatic detection, and quicker, more accurate threat identification. These innovations will contribute to a seamless travel experience while ensuring the highest standards of safety for all passengers.

DAEP continues to lead the way in adopting innovative technologies that improve operational efficiency and security. The introduction of advanced screening solutions aligns with its ongoing commitment to providing a secure, seamless, and world-class airport experience.

Smiths Detection's innovative approach to airport security is backed by decades of expertise in delivering solutions that meet the dynamic needs of the aviation industry. Their cutting-edge technology will continue to shape the future of air travel, ensuring safe and secure skies for millions of passengers worldwide.

