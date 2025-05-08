Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
08.05.2025 07:06 Uhr
ENNOVI Integrates Advanced Functionality with Innovative Busbar Sealing Technology in EV and Hybrid Drivetrains

Finanznachrichten News

ENNOVI-SealTech: Patent-pending busbar sealing prevents coolant leaks, offering manufacturing efficiency and design flexibility over traditional methods.

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENNOVI, a mobility electrification solutions partner, introduces a new technology for sealing busbars, which prevents coolant leakage in hybrid and electric vehicle (xEV) drivetrain applications. ENNOVI-SealTech can be used with either busbars or other interconnects to accommodate applications such as motors, inverters or oil pump interfaces.

ENNOVI-SealTech: Patent-pending busbar sealing prevents coolant leaks, offering manufacturing efficiency and design flexibility over traditional methods.

"Managing busbar interfaces in EVs where coolant is present on one side and a dry, electrically robust connection is required on the other side, presents several challenges," explains Dominik Pawlik, Product Portfolio Director for Power Interconnects at ENNOVI. "Conventional sealing methods, such as potting or using rubber O-rings or gaskets, incur the high cost and time for secondary processes and/or issues with leakage over the lifetime of the assembly - ENNOVI-SealTech overcomes all these limitations."

ENNOVI-SealTech offers two sealing methods: double-walled shrink tubes or adhesive tape for challenging applications. Both eliminate post-processing, enhancing manufacturing efficiency and design flexibility without sacrificing sealing performance.

ENNOVI-SealTech technology is subjected to rigorous testing to ensure it meets the specific requirements of each design. Every configuration is validated through a comprehensive testing process, including thermal aging at 150°C for 1,000 hours, and thermal shock cycling from -40°C to +150°C for 600 cycles (15 minutes per cycle), in accordance with the EN 60068-2 standard. A leak test is also performed to verify sealing integrity.

The use of shrink tubing or tape allows ENNOVI-SealTech to adapt to virtually any busbar shape and design specification. Moreover, the technology is compatible with a wide range of metals and plastics, including copper (Cu), aluminum (Al), PA66, PBT, PC, and others.

For more information about ENNOVI-SealTech, please visit here.

About ENNOVI:

At ENNOVI, we design and manufacture products and solutions for electrical battery platform developments, power components, and signal interconnect design solutions. Using our decades of experience in electro-mechanical engineering and high-precision manufacturing, we work with EV OEMs and suppliers to bring their ideas to life. As a Mobility Electrification Solutions Partner, we accelerate the process for our EV customers by offering complete end-to-end manufacturing capabilities from R&D, design, and tooling to production. Learn more at www.ennovi.com.

Agency Contact:

Selvan Wilhelm
Selvan.Wilhelm@ennovi.com


Erin McMahon
erin.mcmahon@publitek.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680977/ENNOVI.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ennovi-integrates-advanced-functionality-with-innovative-busbar-sealing-technology-in-ev-and-hybrid-drivetrains-302447879.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
