08.05.2025
Genespire announces oral presentation at the ASGCT Annual Meeting detailing preclinical insights into dosing for first-in-human in vivo liver-directed ISLV gene therapy for MMA

Milan, ITALY - 8 May 2025 - Genespire, a biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf gene therapies for pediatric patients affected by genetic diseases, today announces an upcoming oral presentation showcasing critical preclinical insights into dosing for first-in-human in vivo liver-directed immune shielded lentiviral vector (ISLV) gene therapy for methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2025 Annual Meeting to be held May 13-17, 2025 in New Orleans.

Presentation details:

Oral presentation title: Definition of a Minimal Therapeutic Dose of In Vivo Liver-Directed Lentiviral Gene Therapy for Methylmalonic Acidemia

Session title: Gene and Cell Therapy for Metabolic Diseases

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Presenter: Dr. Elena Barbon, Research Scientist at the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy (SR-Tiget) in collaboration with Genespire

Genespire is developing a novel proprietary class of lentiviral vectors, the Immune Shielded Lentiviral Vectors (ISLVs), with lead candidate GENE202 nearing clinical development for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), a devastating genetic disorder impairing the metabolism of certain amino acids and fats.

Enquiries:

Genespire Tel: +39 02 80896651
info@genespire.com (mailto:info@genespire.com)
ICR HealthcareTel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700
Amber Fennell/Ashley Tapp/Jonathan EdwardsGenespire@icrhealthcare.com (mailto:Genespire@icrhealthcare.com)

About Genespire
Genespire is a biotechnology company, developing off-the-shelf gene therapies based on immune shielded lentiviral vectors.


