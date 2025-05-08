Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
WKN: A0XFSF | ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
07.05.25 | 09:55
0,685 Euro
-1,44 % -0,010
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 07:46 Uhr
111 Leser
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE confirms stable operating performance in the first quarter of 2025

Finanznachrichten News

DEMIRE confirms stable operating performance in the first quarter of 2025

  • Rental income decreases to EUR 14.0 million after sales

    The presentation of the results will also be broadcast live via webcast. Please use the link https://www.webcast-eqs.com/demire-2025-q1/no-audio

    For audio transmission, please use the dial-in via the registration link above. A presentation of the results will be made available for download on the website https://www.demire.ag/en/publications/

    DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial properties in medium-sized cities and up-and-coming peripheral locations in metropolitan areas throughout Germany. The company's particular strength lies in realising real estate potential in these locations and focuses on an offering that is attractive to both international and regional tenants. As of 31 March 2025, DEMIRE had a real estate portfolio of 49 properties with a lettable area of around 594 thousand square metres. Taking into account the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to around EUR 1.0 billion.
    The portfolio's focus on office properties with an admixture of retail and hotel properties is appropriate for the risk/return structure of the commercial property segment. The Company attaches great importance to long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of potential and therefore continues to expect stable and sustainable rental income and solid value growth. DEMIRE's portfolio is to be significantly expanded in the medium term. In expanding the portfolio, DEMIRE will focus on FFO-strong assets with potential, while properties that do not conform to the strategy will continue to be sold in a targeted manner. DEMIRE will continue to develop its operations and processes with numerous measures. In addition to cost discipline, operating performance is being improved through an active asset and portfolio management approach.
    The shares of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.


    Press contact:

    DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
    Julius Stinauer, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
    Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
    D-63255 Langen
    Telefon: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 44
    ir@demire.ag www.demire.ag


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
