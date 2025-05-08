Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Placing to Raise £451,250 and Director's Dealing

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE UK VERSION OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO 596/2014 WHICH IS PART OF ENGLISH LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. ON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 /

Introduction

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce that it has raised gross proceeds of £451,250 (before expenses) via an allotment to Vladislav Sandler of 250,000 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("New Ordinary Shares") at an issue price of 180.5p (being the bid price as at close of business on 7 May 2025) (the "Issue Price").

The net proceeds of this fundraise will be dedicated to the continuation of the Phase I clinical trials for the Company's Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy ("HG-CT-1"), aimed at treating relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia in adults ("R/R AML"). As shareholders will be aware, the first two patients have now been infused with HG-CT-1.

Issuance of the New Ordinary Shares

The Company is currently unable to issue and admit the New Ordinary Shares without either the publication of an FCA approved prospectus or relying upon an exemption to the requirement to issue a prospectus.

Consequentially, this fundraise involves the acceptance by Vladislav Sandler, CEO and director of the Company to subscribe for the New Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price pursuant to the employee offer exemption under Article 1(4)(i) and 1(5) (h) of the UK Prospectus Regulation.

Following allotment of the New Ordinary Shares, Vladislav Sandler has agreed to direct their issue to an institution, who will immediately sell these New Ordinary Shares at the same Issue Price to a purchaser identified by it (the "Purchaser").

Warrants

Concurrent with the purchase of the New Ordinary Shares, the Purchaser will receive warrants from the Company on a one-for-one basis. These warrants will be exercisable for a period of 36 months at an exercise price of 270 pence ("Exercise Price"), subject to adjustment in certain circumstances as set out in the warrant instrument including a reset of the Exercise Price if the Company completes a share issuance (or other transaction granting rights to subscribe for equity securities) during the Exercise Period at a price lower than the Exercise Price.

Total Voting Rights

Application will be made for the 250,000 New Ordinary Shares, which will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company, to be admitted to the FCA official list and to trading on the equity shares (transition) category of the Official List maintained by the FCA and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the LSE, which is expected to occur on or around 8.00 a.m. on 14 May 2025 ("Admission").

Upon Admission, the total number of issued shares and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 4,343,539.

The above figure of 4,343,539 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company will keep the market informed of future developments as trials proceed.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:

"We are pleased to have secured this funding from a single, committed investor on terms that reflect confidence in the long-term value of Hemogenyx. The fact that the raise was completed at the market price, with no discount, sends a clear signal: this investor sees meaningful upside in our share price as we advance HG-CT-1 through clinical development. Their support allows us to maintain momentum in our Phase I trial without diluting value unnecessarily."

UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation No 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) until the release of this announcement. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder.

Director's Dealing Notification

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vladislav Sandler 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc b) LEI 2138008L93GYU5GN6179 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.01 Identification Code GB00BQVXM815 b) Nature of the transaction Off Market Allotment c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 180.5 pence per Ordinary Share 250,000 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume Price 250,000 Ordinary Shares 180.5 pence per Ordinary Share e) Date of the transaction 7 May 2025 f) Place of the transaction London

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

