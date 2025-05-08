The EcoLife series brings Longi's back contact technology to the residential solar market with a series of panels that reportedly offers a larger installed capacity, quicker system payback and reduced power degradation over time. Chinese PV module maker Longi has debuted its new EcoLife series of solar panels. The EcoLife series features the company's back contact technology and is billed as a premium lifestyle brand for customers on the residential market "who value quality, independence and lasting impact". The panels are available in a compact 54-cell format. The series features the company's ...

