The world's biggest battery maker unveiled its latest utility-scale battery energy storage product- the Tener Stack - at the Smarter E show. The 9 MWh system supports both centralized and string power conversion system architectures, offering flexibility for a range of deployment scenarios. From ESS News On the first day of the Smarter E show in Munich, CATL, the world's largest battery manufacturer, unveiled the Tener Stack, which it describes as the world's first 9 MWh ultra-large-capacity energy storage system. "The system was developed in response to customer demand for high-capacity products ...

