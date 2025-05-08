Despite Ohio's intensified local opposition and restrictive solar restrictions in recent years, the state's Supreme Court sided with the Ohio Power Siting board to allow a 350 MW project in central Ohio. From pv magazine USA Ohio's Supreme Court ruled in favor of the 350 MW Harvey Solar project after 11 residents and a citizens group appealed the Ohio Power Siting Board's (OPSB) 2022 decision to approve the project. Though Ohio is facing a strained grid from its surging electric demand, the case was less about adding a 350 MW project to the state's 4,716 MW of solar capacity and more about ...

