The latest analysis from SolarPower Europe reveals that, in 2024, Europe installed 21. 9 GWh of new battery energy storage systems (BESS), just 15% higher than 2023. The predictions of slower growth has come true, but the details reveal a big shift in where installations are happening. From ESS News New European BESS installations reached 21. 9 GWh in 2024, marking an eleventh consecutive year of record deployments despite growth slowing to 15% year-on-year, according to the European Market Outlook for Battery Storage 2025-2029 report. The new installations bring Europe's total battery fleet ...

