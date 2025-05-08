PwC and FloQast and PwC Belgium Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Financial Close

Partnership empowers accounting teams to modernize workflows, reduce risk, and navigate growing industry challenges with AI-powered automation

LONDON, May 08, 2025, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today unveiled a strategic partnership with PwC Belgium focused on revolutionizing accounting close automation solutions. This collaboration seeks to combine FloQast's AI-powered workflows with PwC Belgium's expertise in closing processes to boost efficiency, increase accuracy, and provide deeper insights for businesses in various industries.

"Our partnership with PwC Belgium reinforces our commitment to helping accounting teams across EMEA adapt to the evolving demands of the profession," said John Phillips, General Manager, FloQast EMEA. "With increasing regulatory complexity and a shrinking talent pool, finance teams need smarter, more efficient ways to work. By combining FloQast's AI-powered technology with PwC Belgium's deep industry expertise, we're enabling organizations to improve accuracy, enhance compliance, and drive greater operational agility."

"PwC Belgium is excited to announce a partnership with FloQast," said Matthias Reyntjens, PwC Partner. "This collaboration combines PwC's industry expertise with FloQast's innovative technology to modernize financial close operations and tackle the challenges posed by inefficient processes."

FloQast offers solutions designed to streamline financial processes, including, but not limited to: Close Management, Account Reconciliations, and Compliance Management. These solutions empower accounting teams by improving communication and transparency, automating labour-intensive tasks, and ensuring financial accuracy. As a result, teams are empowered to collaborate more effectively, reduce errors, accelerate record-to-report and compliance management processes, and better leverage data and insights to help drive organizational strategy.

Additionally, integration with existing systems facilitates a smooth transition to technology tailored to organizational needs, minimizing disruption and fostering scalability. FloQast's cloud-native platform allows for rapid deployment, enabling teams to adopt solutions that fit their workflows with minimal IT involvement. This platform includes FloQast AI Agents, a groundbreaking, auditable AI capability that, for the first time ever, enables accountants to automate complex, recurring workflows across close management, compliance, and reporting functions using natural language, not extensive code.

The relationship with PwC Belgium builds upon FloQast's ongoing global collaborations with PwC member firms. Earlier this month, FloQast announced a collaboration with PwC in North America. In 2024, it announced strategic consulting relationships with PwC UK, PwC Germany, and PwC Australia, expanding the company's ability to support finance transformation initiatives worldwide.

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 3,000 accounting teams-including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, and Zoom-FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work. With FloQast, teams utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce compliance burdens, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com .

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 152 countries with over 327,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services.

The term PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of the legally independent network companies. Further details at www.pwc.com/structure .

Contacts:

John Siegel

Senior Content Marketing Manager

john.siegel@FloQast.com

Matthias Reyntjens

Partner, Clients and Industries, PwC Belgium,

+32 476 44 53 92