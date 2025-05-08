Securitas AB Interim Report Q1 2025 | January-March

STOCKHOLM, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

January-March 2025

Total sales MSEK 39 606 (39 260)

Organic sales growth 3 percent (7)

Real sales growth within technology and solutions 5 percent (7)

Operating income before amortization MSEK 2 525 (2 357)

Operating margin 6.4 percent (6.0)

Earnings per share, SEK 2.29 (1.84)

Earnings per share before IAC, SEK 2.36 (2.12)

Net debt/EBITDA ratio 2.5 (2.9)

Cash flow from operating activities 1 percent (-15)

Comments from the President and CEO

"A good start to the year.

We started 2025 with an improved operating margin of 6.4?percent (6.0) in the first quarter, supported by improvements across all business segments. Both security services and technology & solutions improved the operating margin.

Organic sales growth was 3 percent. Real sales growth in technology and solutions reached 5 percent, reflecting continued progress in shifting towards higher-margin technology and solutions services.

Operating cash flow improved compared to last year and our balance sheet remained strong.

A RESILIENT BUSINESS

In a time characterized by heightened global uncertainty and geopolitical risks, clients navigate an increasingly complex risk landscape. Our long-term partnership approach, strengthened by deep security expertise, a global presence and AI-enabled digital capabilities, sets us apart as the preferred partner in the market.

Our resilient business model has consistently proven its strength over time. By primarily delivering local security services in close proximity to our clients, we limit exposure to shifts in the global trade landscape and macro volatility. Although uncertainty remains, we had no material impact in the first quarter. We remain vigilant, closely monitoring development together with our clients.

We have had a strong focus on portfolio management in our security services business. Combined with substantially better margins on new sales through our improved offering, we have materially improved the profitability. In North America, we have addressed the low-margin contracts, allowing us to shift our focus towards profitable growth. During the coming twelve months we will address the majority of non-performing contracts in Europe and Ibero-America. We are continuously enhancing our offering, laying a strong foundation for sustained margin growth over time.

The business optimization program initiated at the start of the year is on track to achieve MSEK 200 in annualized savings by the end of 2025.

We continue to evaluate our business mix and presence to sharpen long-term performance and competitive position. In the first quarter, we successfully completed the divestment of our airport security business in France. We are assessing our strategic options related to the business unit Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services (SCIS) and expect to conclude the assessment during the year.

CREATING LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Our first-quarter performance, with 16 percent growth of earnings per share, is aligned with our plan, and we remain committed to achieving our target of 8 percent operating margin by?the?end of 2025. We continue to shape Securitas into a company well-positioned to consistently deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

Magnus Ahlqvist

President and CEO

ABOUT SECURITAS

Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. Nine decades of deep experience means we see what others miss. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, combined with an innovative, holistic approach, we're transforming the security industry. With approximately 336 000 employees in 44 markets, we see a different world and create sustainable value for our clients by protecting what matters most - their people and assets.

Group financial targets

Securitas has four financial targets:

8-10 percent technology and solutions annual average real sales growth

8 percent Group operating margin by year-end 2025, with a >10 percent long-term operating margin ambition

A net debt to EBITDA ratio below 3.0x

An operating cash flow of 70-80 percent of operating income before amortization

