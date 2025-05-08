Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025
08.05.2025 08:38 Uhr
Environmental Superhero Bursts Into Action: "The Green Living Guy" Graphic Novel Makes Waves This Earth Day!

Finanznachrichten News

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / I'm thrilled to announce my latest creation has arrived and making waves this Earth Day! This groundbreaking graphic novel "The Green Living Guy" transforms eco-education into an electrifying adventure. Moreover, this vibrant 44-page full-color journey hits Amazon and hit major bookstores December 15, published by Writers Republic LLC.

Battle Against Environmental Villains Begins!

Join me as I face off against the nefarious "Ozone Boys!" Additionally, you'll discover practical approaches to renewable energy, reforestation, and eco-friendly lifestyle choices. Furthermore, the story unfolds through stunning visuals that make sustainable living leap off the page!

"I've always believed saving the planet should feel exciting," I explain. "Hence, this book brings my decades of sustainability passion into a format that engages readers of all ages."

What Makes This Book Revolutionary:

  • Eye-popping illustrations bring complex environmental concepts to life

  • Real-world tips reduce your carbon footprint while maintaining modern comforts

  • Clear explanations demystify renewable energy technologies

  • Interactive bonus coloring section enhances learning through creativity

Expert Knowledge Meets Superhero Action

My experience managing New York State's alternative fuel vehicle programs and authoring multiple "Green Guru Guides" powers every page. Consequently, readers gain authentic expertise wrapped in an entertaining package.

"During today's climate crisis, we must inspire the next generation," I emphasize. "Therefore, this book passes the torch to young eco-warriors while giving families a fun way to learn together!"

Priced at just $12.99 for the paperback edition, "The Green Living Guy" makes the perfect gift for environmentally conscious readers. Meanwhile, e-book formats offer additional accessibility options.

For review copies or interview requests, contact: publicist@greenlivingguy.com

About Seth Leitman

I'm a passionate environmental consultant, author, and sustainable living advocate with over two decades in the green energy sector. I've authored multiple books, managed multimillion-dollar alternative fuel programs, and continue leading the fight against climate change.

SOURCE: The Green Living Guy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/environmental-superhero-bursts-into-action-%22the-green-living-guy%22-graphic-nove-1018401

