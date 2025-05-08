Hysan Development Company Limited: Hysan and Chinachem's Lee Garden Eight Teams Up with Foster + Partners to Redefine Urban Living and Sustainable Development

A New Landmark in Causeway Bay Unveils Human-centric and Future-proof Design

HONG KONG, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in the heart of Hong Kong, Lee Garden Eight is a premium mixed-use commercial development that redefines how people live, work and connect in the future. Jointly developed by Hysan Development Company Limited ("Hysan") and Chinachem Group ("CCG"), Lee Garden Eight is set to be Causeway Bay's new centrepiece. It represents a next-generation workplace and retail landmark, seamlessly connected to harness the buzz of the city, while transforming the urban jungle into an oasis of light, air and limitless potential.

Boasting the largest commercial floor plate on Hong Kong Island, Lee Garden Eight will offer the physical space for new experiences and possibilities. With a green indoor-outdoor space in mind, developers and the design architect Foster + Partners engineered a vibrant community where life flows.

Spanning over 100,000 sq. ft, the retail offerings at Lee Garden Eight are designed to cater to lifestyle and wellness needs, from fashion boutiques to premium gadgets and lifestyle goods. The design of Lee Garden Eight creates a rich, diverse, and active ground plane that fosters a sense of community. The project features an incredibly generous 60,000 sq. ft of green open space, bringing life to the area and forming seamless links to Lee Gardens. While Causeway Bay is known as a vibrant, fast-flowing urban quarter, Lee Garden Eight has been designed to be an oasis of serenity and tranquillity within a neighbourhood known for its relentless pace. Tree-lined streetscapes set the scene for life-enhancing experiences, as do an open market and a cultural performance area.

In the post-pandemic era, green spaces can offer fresh air and an energising flow that shift mindsets, promote productivity, and inspire overall well-being. Terraces on office floors (Tower 1 & 2) of Lee Garden Eight create vertical gardens that encourage social interactions. The lush landscape terraces travel through the building, creating a green spine with balconies at every level, establishing a strong connection between the building occupants and the natural environment.

As a mixed-use commercial development, Lee Garden Eight's design balances diverse and modern needs between retail and office spaces. Recognising the importance of spatial flexibility, the project features the largest span floor plates on Hong Kong Island, reaching up to 39,000 sq. ft, allowing entire organisations and departments to occupy the same floor. Lee Garden Eight's design incorporates a wide range of sustainable features, including a 3.25-metre-high ceiling and 2.15-metre-wide electric operable windows that facilitate natural ventilation. Over 50% of the space will enjoy a minimum of 4 hours of natural light daily. This approach is part of its sustainability strategy targeting carbon reduction at every stage of the building's life cycle, from construction to operation. Ultimately, this enhances biophilia connections for occupants and biodiversity within our landscape.

Mr Ricky Lui, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hysan Development Company Limited stated, "Lee Garden Eight is the result of a close partnership between our team and Foster + Partners. From the very beginning, there has been a strong alignment in vision - both teams are committed to creating a place that is not only commercially successful but also meaningful to the city's fabric. The open and transparent dialogue throughout the process has allowed us to challenge each other creatively while staying true to a shared set of values. This mutual respect and clarity of purpose are instrumental in shaping a design that is both ambitious and grounded in the local context."

Ricky Tsang, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Chinachem Group stated, "As a landmark commercial development in the vibrant heart of Causeway Bay, adhering to the highest green building standards, Lee Garden Eight underscores CCG's dedication to shaping a greener, more liveable Hong Kong for our future generations. In partnership with Hysan and Foster + Partners, we look forward to delivering a transformative placemaking initiative that cultivates community well-being and social cohesion."

Mr Luke Fox, Senior Executive Partner, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners stated, "The Lee Gardens area has always been a dynamic district. This is a unique opportunity to extend the vibrant experience of Causeway Bay, establish a sustainable masterplan for the future, and create a new landmark for Hong Kong in a culturally significant site. Our design of Lee Garden Eight integrates seamlessly with its surroundings, unlocks new connections to the city, and provides high-quality public spaces that breathe new life into the area."

Lee Garden Eight Developers (Joint Venture) Hysan Development

Company Limited - Project Developer - Project Manager - Asset Manager - Property Manager Chinachem Group - Project Developer Location 8 Caroline Hill Road, Causeway Bay Site Area Approx. 159,300 sq. ft Total GFA Approx. 1.1 million sq. ft Designer & Landscape

Architect Foster + Partners Lead Architect Ronald Lu & Partners No. of Storey(s) 25 (Tower 1 & 2) 16 (Tower 3) Excluding 5 storeys of basement shared by 3 towers No. of Parking Space(s) ~610 (with EV chargers) Estimated Completion

Date Q2 2026

About Hysan Development Company Limited

Hysan Development Company Limited is a leading property investment, management, and development company with a core portfolio of approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential space in Hong Kong. With roots in the city that go back more than 100 years, Hysan has focused on building the community, mixing the traditional and the new, applying technology and practicing sustainability. It has transformed the Lee Gardens area into a modern smart community, with a unique Hong Kong character, making it an attractive destination for leading multinational corporations, international visitors and local residents.

The Company has been growing its core portfolio through upgrades and expansion. It has also invested in strategic growth pillars which target opportunities brought about by the New Economy, with the aim of reinforcing Hysan's business by geography and by sector. Among its strategic pillars are Lee Gardens Shanghai and an urban renewal project in To Kwa Wan. Hysan has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 1981 under stock code 00014.

Please visit https://www.hysan.com.hk

About Chinachem Group

Founded in 1960, Chinachem Group ("CCG") is a leading private real estate company in Hong Kong. CCG manages a diverse portfolio of investment and development properties with a footprint of over 9 million square feet. Leveraging its extensive expertise in real estate development, CCG delivers high-quality residential spaces and maintains a robust pipeline of commercial projects, while its property services business creates value by managing assets for sustainable, long-term growth.

CCG is also a hotel owner and operator, managing and operating properties under the Nina Hotels and Lodgewood by Nina Hospitality brands. The acquisition of Pine Care Group marks CCG's expansion into elderly care services, underscoring its commitment to delivering pristine care for the elderly.

With a workforce of over 4,000 employees, CCG is dedicated to making better places to live, work and raise future generations in Hong Kong and beyond.

Please visit www.chinachemgroup.com/en

