94% of FTSE 100 Overall Shareholder Communications with Proxymity's Digital Proxy Voting Platform

94% of FTSE 100, 90% of FTSE 250 companies adopt Proxymity to strengthen shareholder democracy

Digital investor communications platform hits 2600 issuer milestone among largest listed companies

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Leading digital investor communication platform, Proxymity, has announced a landmark achievement with 94% of FTSE 100 and 90% of FTSE 250 companies signed up to its digital proxy voting platform - a significant step towards revolutionizing shareholder democracy. This milestone is paving the way for other markets, including Australia where Proxymity has a 84% adoption rate of the ASX50.

Proxymity Logo

The overwhelming adoption of Proxymity's platform among listed companies illustrates the ever-growing confidence that the UK's leading companies place in its platform to deliver real-time, end-to-end digital connection among issuers, intermediaries, and investors, at a time of increasing shareholder engagement and activism.

The ongoing challenges and frustrations with traditional proxy voting systems risk creating a disconnect between companies and shareholders, as evidenced by instances of poor communication during this proxy voting season.

Corporations have been quick to remedy this by enabling Proxymity's unique Vote Connect. The Vote Connect service enables issuers to publish "golden source" meeting announcements and agendas directly to investors and, in return, investors can send their votes straight to issuers.

Through the utilization of Proxymity Vote Connect, investors gain access to real-time governance information and can cast their votes up until the market deadline. This extended timeframe, averaging an additional 5 working days, allows investors more time to make well-informed governance decisions, resulting in voters engaging with issuers over 48 hours earlier. Issuers also benefit from the ability to monitor voting intentions in real-time, leading to more informed voting outcomes and ultimately enhancing overall governance practices for all stakeholders involved.

With such a significant uptake in the FTSE 100, the index for one of the world's leading financial markets, Proxymity is paving the way for better investor communications in the UK. Over the last year, Proxymity's platform has seen increased adoption from HSBC, State Street, Clearstream and Citi, plus many more planned. With over 2600 issuers across 25 markets, Proxymity is ushering in a new era of investor communications that benefits the entire financial ecosystem.

Dean Little, Co-Founder and CEO, Proxymity, said: "We are delighted to reach this significant milestone with almost 100% of FTSE 100 companies utilizing our platform. Currently, with over 2600 issuers worldwide, we are growing at a rapid pace, ensuring we are at the forefront of the technological and digital evolution that is urgently needed to achieve true shareholder democracy."

Jonathan Smalley, Co-Founder, and COO, Proxymity added: "This accomplishment showcases the hard work of our Proxymity team and further, the demand for our product in the global market. As we continue to expand following our recent launch in the US, we remain committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, ensuring we continue to play a key role in digitizing and improving investor communications worldwide."

About Proxymity

Proxymity connects the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real-time, bringing unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and accuracy to traditional slower, manually based, processes. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, it is the leading digital investor communications platform, servicing customers around the globe. Proxymity's ground-breaking technology has also been recognized industry-wide, with recent awards including AST "Best Asset Servicing Technology 2023" and GC Magazine's "FinTech of the Year (Asia) 2023".

Our solutions give public companies confidence that their AGM/EGM agendas are transmitted as "golden source" and provide institutional investors with the time to research and vote on corporate decisions, as well as actual digital confirmation that their votes have been received. The digital-native platform, built on highly scalable technology, provides full compliance with the latest regulations such as the Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II).

The company is backed by a global consortium of the industry's most influential financial institutions, representing seven of the world's top ten Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody (BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mediant, State Street).

For more information, visit www.proxymity.io

