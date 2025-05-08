An international research team has developed a metallization technique for TOPCon solar cells that can reportedly reduce silver usage in the devices' rear side by 85%. The scientists replaced the commonly used Ag fingers with intermittent Ag dashes for contact formation and Ag-free fingers and busbars for electrical conduction. Researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and China's metallization paste specialist Changzhou Fusion New Materials claim to have developed a silver-lean screen-printing metallization technology that can significantly reduce silver (Ag) consumption ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...