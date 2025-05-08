VistaOne is an evergreen investment vehicle providing direct and continuous access to the full suite of Vista's private equity strategies

VistaOne offers fully drawn exposure to direct deals with one layer of fees and quarterly liquidity through a single, efficient access point

VistaOne is one of the first specialist-driven software and technology evergreen private equity products available to the private wealth market

Vista Equity Partners ("Vista"), a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software, today announced the launch of VistaOne (Lux) ("VistaOne" or the "Fund"), an open-ended investment vehicle that provides eligible non-US individual investors access to Vista's private equity platform in a single, scaled solution.

The software sector has a projected 2027 total addressable market of $59 trillion and a growth rate of approximately 17%, making it the largest and fastest growing in the global economy.1 Yet approximately 96% of software companies are privately held and therefore inaccessible to most individual investors.2 VistaOne is one of the first software-specific evergreen private equity funds available to the private wealth market.

Founded in 2000, Vista is an operationally focused investor that pioneered a proprietary and systematic approach to value creation developed and refined over the course of 25 years and 600+ transactions. Enterprise software touches almost every sector of the global economy, covering a wide range of vertical markets and end-users, and Vista currently manages a diversified portfolio of more than 90 companies providing mission-critical software solutions to 500+ million users around the world.

VistaOne is designed to offer fully drawn exposure to direct Vista deals with one layer of fees, featuring quarterly liquidity (subject to certain conditions) and low investment minimums compared to traditional private market investment strategies. With a single commitment, eligible investors gain access to a balanced portfolio across the lifecycle of large-, mid- and small-cap private software companies through Vista's Flagship, Foundation and Endeavor private equity strategies.

"The launch of VistaOne is another significant step forward in Vista's efforts to expand access to private software investments by providing a compelling offering for non-US investors to diversify their portfolios and broaden exposure to a generational opportunity in Generative AI," said David Breach, Co-CEO of VistaOne and President, Chief Operating Officer of Vista Equity Partners.

VistaOne is managed by a dedicated team of investment and operations professionals at Vista who bring decades of software and operational expertise, as well as experienced private wealth sales and client service experts who work directly with wealth managers to help their clients access the untapped opportunity in enterprise software. The Fund is available to wealth managers in Vista's immediate network and other eligible non-US investors seeking to diversify their portfolios in private equity with a software specialist.

"VistaOne provides a streamlined and efficient evergreen solution for investors seeking to increase their allocation to some of the world's most innovative, high-growth software companies, and do so alongside one of the largest and most experienced software investors," said Dan Parant, Co-President of VistaOne and Managing Director, Global Head of Private Wealth Solutions at Vista Equity Partners. "We are excited to offer this differentiated vehicle to the non-US private wealth market."

For more information about VistaOne and how to invest, please visit Vista's Private Wealth Solutions website.

Advisors

S64, a leading global alternatives fintech and solutions partner to the wealth management industry, supported Vista in the development and launch of the Fund and will be the Platform Operator. Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP, a global law firm that advises many of the world's leading and most innovative companies, served as legal counsel to Vista.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software. Vista's private market strategies seek to deliver differentiated returns through a proprietary and systematic approach to value creation developed and refined over the course of 25 years and 600+ transactions. Today, Vista manages a diversified portfolio of software companies that provide mission-critical solutions to millions of customers around the world. As of September 30, 2024, Vista had more than $100 billion in assets under management. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on X, @Vista_Equity.

____________________________________ 1 Gartner, proprietary research as of 09/2024 2 Gartner, proprietary research as of 09/2024

