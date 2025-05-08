The new retail destination in Ghent showcases the Company's extensive performance range including Skechers' innovative football, running, golf, basketball and pickleball technologies

Following the opening of Skechers' first performance store in Canada earlier this year, the global brand is exporting the innovative retail format to Europe with a newly opened store in Ghent. At the store on the city's famed Veldstraat, consumers can try the latest product from The Comfort Technology Company, including its tech performance footwear worn by leading athletes across sports and renowned lifestyle innovations like Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins

Skechers has opened the Company's first Skechers Performance-focused store in Europe on Ghent's Veldstraat in Belgium-a retail space complete with the brand's extensive offering including its renowned football, running, golf, basketball and pickleball technologies.

"Skechers Performance has been a game-changer with our advancements and comfort features, as elite pros sign up to play and win in our product on the pitch, court, and green," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "We opened our first-ever performance flagship store in Canada in January to huge fanfare-a new concept with our latest performance product gallery in Ghent. This will enable more athletes and enthusiasts to discover our signature comfort that performs, alongside consumers of every age who wear our lifestyle product."

Designed to offer a complete Skechers experience, the new 7,700+-square-foot store at Veldstraat 94 will showcase the brand's extensive offering of footwear, coordinating apparel and accessories, supported by specialists and educators. Surrounded by state-of-the-art digital LED screens, the modern architectural space will showcase Skechers' commitment to product for all walks of life and interests.

Consumers can shop the Company's signature innovations like Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Technology, Skechers Glide-Step Technology, Skechers Hyper Burst Pro Technology, Skechers Performance FitKnit Technology, Skechers Arch Fit Technology, Skechers Max Cushioning Technology and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam Technology. The store also features Skechers' specialized football, running, golf, basketball and pickleball collections.

"Located on a pedestrianized street trafficked by eight million visitors each year,our new store in the heart of Ghent is an ideal space for locals and tourists to experience our popular Glide-Step and new Skechers Cozy Fit styles as well as football boots worn by elite athletes," said Maurice van Berkel, general manager of Skechers USA Benelux B.V. "Consumers in Belgium are familiar with our brand and its comfort-and with this store joining our current locations in Brussels, Antwerp and other destinations, we now have a retail presence in our three largest cities and beyond-offering more access than ever to the product portfolio that Skechers is known for around the world."

Skechers' global roster of elite pros competing in Skechers footwear includes KAA Gent attacking midfielder Max Dean as well as football players Harry Kane, Isco Alarcón, Mohammed Kudus, Matt O'Riley, Niccolò Pisilli, Misa Rodríguez, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Baris Alper Yilmaz among many others; basketball stars Julius Randle, Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Joel Embiid, Rickea Jackson and Kiki Iriafen; golfers Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooke Henderson and Bernhard Langer; pickleball pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau; Indian Premier League cricket stars Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan and Yastika Bhatia; and baseball players Clayton Kershaw, Chris Taylor, Brendan Donovan, Aaron Nola, Wade Miley and Jake Burger.

The new Skechers store joins eight retail locations across Belgium, with an additional location opening in Messancy this summer. Consumers can also shop at Skechers.be and Skechers.be/fr and leading retailers across the country.

About Skechers U.S.A. Benelux B.V. and Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers USA Benelux B.V. is a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and more than 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500 company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

