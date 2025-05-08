Anzeige
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
08.05.2025 09:06 Uhr
Envision Energy Debuts Revolutionary 22kW Net Zero Smart Charger at Smarter E Europe 2025 to Power EU's EV Ambitions

Finanznachrichten News

MUNICH, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a world-leading green technology company, unveiled its AC 22kW Net Zero Smart Charger at Smarter E Europe 2025. Featuring a sleek, minimalist design, future-ready functionality, and multi-market compatibility, the new charger exemplifies Envision's commitment to advancing Europe's electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

Designed to elevate charging to the next level, the Net Zero Smart Charger offers out of the box support for OCPP 2.0 that is compliant with calibration law and enables all future oriented features like plug & charge and smart charging. The charger sets new standards with its rich functionalities around smart charging options offered to customers who now have multiple options based on their needs. Users can choose from multiple charging modes based on their priorities-Fast Charge for quick top-ups, Eco Charge to prioritize energy availability and cost, and Optimized Charge to extend battery health and performance. The charger's unique design, featuring a dynamic lighting effect, reflects the company's ambition to set new standards in the EV charging business.



1. Seamless User Experience with Plug & Charge

The Envision Net Zero Smart Charger natively supports OCPP 2.0.1 Json and the ISO15118-2 standard, enabling true plug and charge functionality - no apps, QR codes, or RFID cards required. Charging starts automatically upon connection, delivering a seamless experience for users. Its wall-mounted design, inspired by the numeral "0", reflects the net zero vision while enabling discreet, rapid deployment on Europe's narrow urban streets.

2. Smart and Fast Charging with Significantly Shorter Installation Time

Designed for simplicity, the charger can be installed up to 20% faster than standard models-requiring only a mounted backplate, a few wire connections, and a direct plug-in. This streamlined approach saves up to 30 minutes per installation (an estimated €30 per unit). Post-deployment, remote diagnostics and one-click OTA updates minimize site visits, reducing both downtime and operational costs.

3. Compliance-Ready across Europe

Compliant with CE, UKCA, MessEV and CB certification, the Envision Net Zero Smart Charger is fully compliant with Germany calibration law and meets the technical standards of nearly all European markets. Built for divers environmental conditionals, it offers IP54 protection (socket version), and IP65 protection (cable version), ensuring safe operation from -25°C Nordic winters to the Mediterranean coast. MessEV-certified metering ensures accurate, auditable billing - critical for public and commercial use.

4. AI Integration for Smarter Energy Systems

More than just a standalone device, the charger connects to the EnOS suite-an AI-powered platform that helps enterprises monitor energy consumption, manage carbon performance, and optimize charging operations. This seamless integration ensures that EV infrastructure contributes meaningfully to both operational efficiency and decarbonization goals.

The European Union's Green Deal targets a 55% cut in emissions by 2030. With its fast installation, advanced functionality, and robust compliance, the Envision Net Zero Smart Charger is engineered not only to meet the growing needs of EV drivers and charging operators-but also to serve as a key enabler for enterprises looking to electrify operations and integrate EV infrastructure into microgrids and broader energy transition strategies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682122/image_805157_76964018.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682123/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envision-energy-debuts-revolutionary-22kw-net-zero-smart-charger-at-smarter-e-europe-2025-to-power-eus-ev-ambitions-302449310.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
