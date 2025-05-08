Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT platform, has expanded its XRP cryptocurrency infrastructure to improve cross-chain NFT movement, scalability, and automation. These XRP layer extensions are designed to enable smoother asset migration, faster transactions, and more consistent multichain interoperability for Web3 creators.

Smarter NFT movement across chains, powered by Colle AI and XRP integration.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/251279_324eeb9434d0a9f1_001full.jpg

The latest improvements focus on advanced asset routing between XRP and other major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, and BNB Chain. Upgrades include refined contract handling, dynamic metadata syncing, and optimized gas logic-all powered by Colle AI's real-time automation engine. This enables seamless NFT deployment and migration across chains with minimal user input.

By strengthening XRP's role in the platform's infrastructure, Colle AI offers creators greater control and flexibility when launching or moving NFTs between networks. These upgrades support both lightweight asset launches and complex multichain strategies, aligning with the platform's mission to make intelligent NFT creation more fluid and decentralized.

With enhanced XRP capabilities now active, Colle AI continues to deliver next-gen tools for Web3 builders seeking performance, precision, and multichain reach-all guided by intelligent, AI-driven automation.

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251279

SOURCE: Kaj Labs