XTransfer Officially Licensed as EMI by Dutch Central Bank

Builds EU Service Network with the Netherlands as the Hub

AMSTERDAM, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTransfer, the world's leading and China's No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is pleased to announce that it has officially been granted an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the central bank of the Netherlands. This significant milestone demonstrates international recognition of XTransfer's excellence in compliance, security, and service capabilities, and will further accelerate the company's localised development in Europe and its global strategic expansion.

As an independent and authoritative central bank and supervisory authority, DNB is regarded as trustworthy and credible by both the general public and the financial sector. Additionally, it is a core member of the European System of Central Banks (ESCB). Obtaining this license is a significant endorsement of XTransfer's compliance capabilities and validates the company's credibility, transparency, and security in global markets.

With this new license, XTransfer will officially launch localised services in the Netherlands, providing a comprehensive payment solution for local trading SMEs. The services will include local accounts, cross-border settlements, and foreign exchange, etc.

As China's second-largest trading partner in the European Union, the Netherlands, home to the Port of Rotterdam, Europe's leading international trade and logistics hub, plays a vital role in global trade. XTransfer's services will offer Dutch SMEs faster, more efficient, and cost-effective cross-border payment services, enabling them to expand their international presence. Additionally, it will strengthen the financial connection between China and the Netherlands, further promoting bilateral trade relations.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, said, "Receiving this license from DNB is a significant milestone in our global strategy, following our earlier authorisation as an Authorised Payment Institution by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). With the Netherlands as our operational base, we plan to expand our services across all 30 countries in the European Economic Area (EEA). Our goal is to provide secure, efficient, and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions to more SMEs. Additionally, we will seek further opportunities in emerging markets by leveraging the Netherlands' financial connectivity with regions like Africa and the Middle East."

Since its founding in 2017, XTransfer has established a regulatory presence in major financial centres, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Singapore, Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong SAR, serving over 600,000 trade enterprises globally. The acquisition of the EMI license in the Netherlands represents another significant milestone in its international journey. Moving forward, XTransfer plans to continue expanding its global licensing footprint.

